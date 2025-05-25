Greece Launches Hydrogen Pipeline Project to Bulgaria as Part of EU Energy Corridor

Business » ENERGY | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 08:19
Bulgaria: Greece Launches Hydrogen Pipeline Project to Bulgaria as Part of EU Energy Corridor

Greece has taken its first concrete step toward building a hydrogen corridor to Central Europe, with the national gas transmission operator DESFA launching a tender for the development of a new pipeline project. The planned hydrogen pipeline will connect Greece to Bulgaria, forming a key part of a wider European network aimed at the transport of clean energy.

According to the details released, the future pipeline will begin in Agia Theodori, located in the region of Corinthia, and extend all the way to the border with Bulgaria. The contract put out to tender is specifically for the preparation and design study of the project, which is expected to take nine months to complete. The estimated value of this stage is 1.5 million euros, excluding VAT.

Only candidates with prior expertise in high-pressure hydrogen infrastructure will be eligible to participate in the tender. DESFA’s broader objective is to integrate this future pipeline into a larger hydrogen network that will include both upgraded existing infrastructure and newly built routes reaching into Central Europe.

