Humanitarian Alarm in Gaza Prompts EU to Reassess Trade Pact with Israel

The European Union has moved to review Article 2 of its Association Agreement with Israel, signed in 2000, in response to growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The clause in question requires both parties to respect human rights and democratic principles - values the EU says are under threat in the context of the ongoing war.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the EU stressed that humanitarian principles must be applied universally, across all conflict zones. It condemned the prolonged blockade of aid into Gaza, which lasted more than two months, and said the humanitarian situation has deteriorated to the point of starvation. “Food, medicines and essential supplies are exhausted. Gaza’s people must receive the aid they desperately need,” the EU said.

While acknowledging recent, albeit limited, efforts to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza, the EU warned that if Israel is found to have violated its obligations under international human rights law, consequences could follow. At this stage, however, Brussels is seeking to apply diplomatic pressure in hopes of pushing Israel to ease restrictions on aid delivery.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, speaking after the meeting in Brussels, emphasized the shift in the EU’s position. According to her, a strong majority of member states now back the push to reassess the agreement - something that would have been politically unlikely just months ago. The new push signals a change in tone, with several states increasingly frustrated by Israel’s handling of the conflict and the humanitarian fallout.

Still, the path forward remains politically sensitive. Germany, for instance, has already voiced opposition to any discussion of sanctions. Despite that, the EU appears to be moving toward a firmer stance, warning that continued obstruction of aid could lead to more serious consequences. If progress is not made, the bloc will meet again to consider next steps, including potential sanctions.

In response, Israel’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the EU’s concerns, insisting that the war in Gaza was imposed on Israel by Hamas. In a post on X, the ministry wrote: “This war was forced upon Israel by Hamas, and Hamas is the one responsible for its continuation. Israel agreed time and again to the American proposals to a ceasefire and to the release of the hostages. Hamas refused each and every one of these proposals... We call on the EU to exert pressure where it belongs – on Hamas.”