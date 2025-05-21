Borissov to Erdogan: Bulgaria Needs Out of the Botas Gas Deal

Politics | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 13:14
Bulgaria: Borissov to Erdogan: Bulgaria Needs Out of the Botas Gas Deal

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has revealed that during his recent visit to Istanbul, he raised the issue of the gas transmission contract with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Borissov urged Erdogan to work toward mutually beneficial terms that would allow the agreement with Botas to be canceled.

According to Borissov, he warned his Turkish counterparts that if Ankara does not show goodwill in resolving the issue, Bulgaria will consider the principles of good neighborly relations to be breached. “This contract is extremely unfavorable for Bulgaria,Borissov said, emphasizing that the country already owes over half a billion leva. He added that the responsibility now lies with both sides to find a way out.

The controversial agreement in question was signed at the beginning of 2023 between Bulgaria’s state-owned gas company Bulgargaz and Turkey’s Botas, which operates the country’s gas infrastructure and trades in natural gas. Under its terms, Bulgaria is committed to paying Turkey nearly one million leva daily in transmission fees, even when the service is not fully utilized.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Borissov, Botas, Erdogan

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Pays High Price for Botas Gas Deal, Bulgargaz Financial Struggles Intensify - Energy Minister

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov sharply criticized the contract Bulgaria signed with the Turkish gas company Botas

Business » Energy | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Borisсov Blames Mayor Terziev for Sofia Transport Crisis, Urges Him to Step Down

GERB leader Boyko Borissov commented from Parliament that the issue with Sofia’s public transport had been resolved just in time

Politics | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06

BREAKING: Sofia Transport Strike Ends as Government Pledges Funding? Borissov 'Saves the Day'

The Bulgarian government has secured funding to meet the demands of Sofia's transport workers, effectively ending the strike that has disrupted public transport in the Bulgarian capital

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 14:03

Borissov Meets Erdogan: Boosting Kapitan Andreevo and Deepening Bulgaria-Turkey Ties

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB (the ruling party in the country) and former Bulgarian Prime Minister, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to discuss key issues

Politics | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 17:00

Boyko Borissov on Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev: 'The boy is incompetent'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov sharply criticized Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev over the ongoing transport strike

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 10:32

'Amateurish Corruption': Bulgaria’s 1 Million Leva Daily Gas Bill Under Radev’s Caretaker Government

The contract between Bulgaria and Turkish gas company Botas, signed on January 3, 2023, during the caretaker government of Galab Donev appointed by President Rumen Radev, has come under scrutiny in parliament

Politics | May 16, 2025, Friday // 08:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Russia Accuses Bulgaria of ‘Witch Hunt’ Against Pro-Russian Educators and NGOs

The Russian Foreign Ministry has launched a sharp attack against Bulgarian institutions, accusing them of launching a targeted campaign against Russian language teachers

Politics | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 15:15

Bulgaria's Peevski Urges 'Poodles' to Stop Excuses Over 15 Million, Calls for Focus on Governance

Delyan Peevski, leader of the “DPS - New Beginning” party urged the so-called “poodles” to stop justifying themselves over a sum of 15 million leva

Politics | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 11:10

Borisсov Blames Mayor Terziev for Sofia Transport Crisis, Urges Him to Step Down

GERB leader Boyko Borissov commented from Parliament that the issue with Sofia’s public transport had been resolved just in time

Politics | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06

Bulgaria to Launch Large-Scale Military Drone Production Within Two Years, Says Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in Veliko Tarnovo that Bulgaria aims to start producing drones on a large scale within the next year and a half

Politics » Defense | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

President Radev Highlights Japanese Investments as Key to Bulgaria’s Growth and Innovation

Bulgaria and Japan have officially raised their relationship to the level of a “strategic partnership” during a ceremony at the Japanese Prime Minister’s residence

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05

Sofia Mayor Warns of Looming Waste Crisis Following the Recent Transport Crisis

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has issued a serious warning about an impending crisis potentially larger than the recent transport problems

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 15:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria