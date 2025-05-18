Sofia: Migrants Detained After Police Chase Ends in Crash on Tsarigradsko Shose
Bulgarian police apprehended a group of migrants on Sofia’s "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd. following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. The incident occurred around 10:10 a.m., when a vehicle bearing Haskovo registration plates failed to comply with a police signal to stop.
Officers pursued the car through the capital until it collided with a roadside pole. According to unofficial information, there were six individuals in the vehicle, believed to be of Syrian origin.
Following the crash, the driver and one passenger reportedly fled the scene. The remaining occupants were detained on the spot.
Authorities have yet to release official details, but preliminary reports indicate that the group is suspected of attempting to enter or move through the country illegally. The police are continuing the search for the driver and the escaped passenger.
Bulgaria Steps Up as Power Grid Crisis Hits North Macedonia and the Balkans
Bulgaria demonstrated its role as a key stabilizer in the regional power grid during the recent energy crisis that struck Southeastern Europe
Transport Chaos in Plovdiv: Man’s Threat to Jump Shuts Down Major Boulevard, Buses Rerouted
Transport chaos has gripped Plovdiv’s city center following an incident involving a man threatening to jump from the northern side of the Tunnel
Collision Involving Military Bus and Trucks Disrupts Traffic in Bulgaria
A bus carrying military personnel was involved in a crash tonight on the "Republikata" Pass
Burgas: Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Delivery Vehicle
A tragic incident unfolded in the Gorno Ezerovo district of Burgas today when a 1-year-and-8-month-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle
Mild Earthquakes Recorded in Bulgaria
A moderate earthquake measuring 3 on the Richter scale occurred this morning near the town of Kaolinovo in the Shumen region
Israel Requests Bulgaria’s Assistance as Wildfires Threaten Areas Near Jerusalem
Israel has turned to Bulgaria for assistance in battling the rapidly advancing wildfires in areas near Jerusalem