Sofia: Migrants Detained After Police Chase Ends in Crash on Tsarigradsko Shose

Bulgarian police apprehended a group of migrants on Sofia’s "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd. following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. The incident occurred around 10:10 a.m., when a vehicle bearing Haskovo registration plates failed to comply with a police signal to stop.

Officers pursued the car through the capital until it collided with a roadside pole. According to unofficial information, there were six individuals in the vehicle, believed to be of Syrian origin.

Following the crash, the driver and one passenger reportedly fled the scene. The remaining occupants were detained on the spot.

Authorities have yet to release official details, but preliminary reports indicate that the group is suspected of attempting to enter or move through the country illegally. The police are continuing the search for the driver and the escaped passenger.

