Six Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Sumy Firing Range

World » UKRAINE | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 11:04
Bulgaria: Six Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Sumy Firing Range @Pixabay

Six Ukrainian soldiers lost their lives and over ten others were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a firing range in Sumy Oblast on May 20, according to Ukraine’s National Guard. The attack targeted a military training site, with Russian forces reportedly using an Iskander missile, as stated by the Kremlin-linked news agency TASS.

The missile strike hit the Shostka hromada - an administrative area encompassing a town or several villages within Sumy Oblast. This incident adds to the ongoing toll of Russian attacks in the region.

In the wider picture, Russian forces continued their barrage across Ukraine, causing civilian casualties in various areas over the past day. Regional authorities reported at least two civilians killed and more than 23 injured as a result of air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery fire from Moscow’s troops.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 63 Russian attack and decoy drones overnight, with 22 drones shot down and 41 disabled by electronic warfare systems, the Air Force announced.

In Donetsk Oblast, a civilian was wounded during a Russian strike on Myrnohrad, as reported by Governor Vadym Filashkin. Meanwhile, in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed attacks on the city of Kharkiv itself and six nearby towns and villages. Six people were injured in total there, including three women hurt during a strike on Kupiansk.

Kherson Oblast also saw ten injuries from Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Kyiv Oblast suffered a drone attack on the Boryspil district, injuring two people — a 30-year-old man and his 13-year-old son, said Governor Mykola Kalashnyk.

Sumy Oblast endured further casualties beyond the firing range strike, with two civilians killed and five more wounded following a Russian drone and air strike on the Yunakiv community, as reported by the regional military administration.

Tags: Ukraine, Russian, sumy

