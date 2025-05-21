Six Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Sumy Firing Range

Ex-Yanukovych Aide Killed in Spain
Andriy Portnov, a controversial figure and former senior official under Ukraine’s ousted President Viktor Yanukovych, was fatally shot outside the American School in Madrid
Six Ukrainian soldiers lost their lives and over ten others were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a firing range in Sumy Oblast on May 20, according to Ukraine’s National Guard. The attack targeted a military training site, with Russian forces reportedly using an Iskander missile, as stated by the Kremlin-linked news agency TASS.
The missile strike hit the Shostka hromada - an administrative area encompassing a town or several villages within Sumy Oblast. This incident adds to the ongoing toll of Russian attacks in the region.
In the wider picture, Russian forces continued their barrage across Ukraine, causing civilian casualties in various areas over the past day. Regional authorities reported at least two civilians killed and more than 23 injured as a result of air strikes, drone attacks, and artillery fire from Moscow’s troops.
Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 63 Russian attack and decoy drones overnight, with 22 drones shot down and 41 disabled by electronic warfare systems, the Air Force announced.
In Donetsk Oblast, a civilian was wounded during a Russian strike on Myrnohrad, as reported by Governor Vadym Filashkin. Meanwhile, in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed attacks on the city of Kharkiv itself and six nearby towns and villages. Six people were injured in total there, including three women hurt during a strike on Kupiansk.
Kherson Oblast also saw ten injuries from Russian attacks, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.
Kyiv Oblast suffered a drone attack on the Boryspil district, injuring two people — a 30-year-old man and his 13-year-old son, said Governor Mykola Kalashnyk.
Sumy Oblast endured further casualties beyond the firing range strike, with two civilians killed and five more wounded following a Russian drone and air strike on the Yunakiv community, as reported by the regional military administration.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is ready to withdraw from his efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia
Following a two-hour phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin maintained his refusal to agree to a full ceasefire in Ukraine
Bulgaria is among 15 European countries supporting a call for the European Union to adopt a new strategy in pursuing peace in Ukraine
Russian leader Vladimir Putin is reportedly confident that his forces can secure full control of four Ukrainian Oblasts (regions) by the end of 2025
The peace negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, held on May 16 in Istanbul, Türkiye, have been paused without reaching a ceasefire agreement
