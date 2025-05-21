Bulgaria's Peevski Urges 'Poodles' to Stop Excuses Over 15 Million, Calls for Focus on Governance

Politics | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 11:10
Bulgaria's Peevski Urges 'Poodles' to Stop Excuses Over 15 Million, Calls for Focus on Governance

Delyan Peevski, leader of the “DPS - New Beginning” party urged the so-called “poodles” to stop justifying themselves over a sum of 15 million leva. Speaking outside the National Assembly, he insisted the government in Bulgaria is stable and working, emphasizing that there will be no elections soon.

Peevski expressed confusion over the current political noise, noting that the country is not in an election campaign. He criticized the persistent excuses coming from the “poodles,” urging them to focus on governance instead. According to him, the 15 million leva should not have been allocated, and the mayor of Sofia should have found budget reserves to cover the costs, as the city has the financial means to pay the drivers’ salaries. Peevski described the mayor’s handling of the situation as a clear failure, echoing similar problems where “poodle” mayors are in charge elsewhere.

He added that the public has realized electing these “poodles” was a major mistake. Peevski warned against divisions between different social groups, pointing out that pressing issues, such as the demands of nurses, still need resolution. He voiced his support for addressing those concerns seriously.

In closing, Peevski called for an end to what he called the “election campaign” atmosphere, urging politicians to prioritize the needs of the people rather than political maneuvering.

The 15 million leva Peevski refers to is the additional funding allocated to cover the salaries of public transport drivers in Sofia amid the city’s transport crisis.

 

