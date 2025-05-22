Bulgaria Pays High Price for Botas Gas Deal, Bulgargaz Financial Struggles Intensify - Energy Minister

Business » ENERGY | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Pays High Price for Botas Gas Deal, Bulgargaz Financial Struggles Intensify - Energy Minister

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov sharply criticized the contract Bulgaria signed with the Turkish gas company Botas, calling it a major burden that has brought Bulgargaz to its knees, BGNES reported. According to Stankov, Bulgaria is currently paying 1.05 million leva daily for gas capacity that is largely unused, with this amount expected to rise to 1.1 million leva next year and 1.2 million the following year. So far, nearly 600 million leva have been spent under this agreement, while actual usage remains around 40,000 units.

Stankov expressed confidence that investigations by the National Security Agency and the Prosecutor’s Office, which have received a report on the Botash contract, will clarify who is responsible for signing what he described as a disadvantageous deal for Bulgaria.

Regarding Bulgargaz, the minister insisted the company must be preserved despite its difficult financial standing. Without directly mentioning bankruptcy, Stankov acknowledged the company’s poor financial health but emphasized that the current contract with Botash is the main cause of its struggles. He accused some members of the caretaker government of damaging national interests, whether intentionally or not.

Stankov also raised concerns about Sofia District Heating Company, which owes more than 1 billion leva to the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH). After a meeting with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, the minister stated that the city’s administration and its municipal corporation are responsible for managing the heating company and must take appropriate measures. He reassured the public that gas supply to the district heating company will continue uninterrupted.

On the issue of heating costs, Stankov promised that prices will not be allowed to increase, aiming to protect consumers from further financial strain.

He also reflected on Bulgaria’s role in the regional energy crisis, saying that if the country were not part of the Balkans and Eastern Europe, the energy collapse experienced in North Macedonia and Serbia would have unfolded similarly to the severe crises seen in Spain and Portugal. Bulgaria’s assistance to Skopje and Belgrade during this period was crucial, he added.

The minister also confirmed that the existing day and night electricity tariffs for households will remain unchanged. He announced that the planned liberalization of electricity prices for residential consumers has been shelved to prevent a sharp rise in bills. Stankov warned that exposing households to free-market electricity rates now could lead to monthly bills increasing fivefold. By delaying liberalization, he said, the government is also easing inflationary pressures in the economy.

Source: BGNES

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Botas, Bulgaria, gas, Turkish

Related Articles:

Unemployment in Bulgaria Falls to 3.9% in Q1 2025 as Employment Rates Improve

The unemployment rate in Bulgaria fell to 3.9% in the first quarter of 2025

Society | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

How Will Euro Adoption Impact Property Prices in Bulgaria? Experts Weigh In

The upcoming adoption of the euro in Bulgaria starting January 1, 2026, is stirring debate across society. Beyond political disagreements

Business » Properties | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Greece Launches Hydrogen Pipeline Project to Bulgaria as Part of EU Energy Corridor

Greece has taken its first concrete step toward building a hydrogen corridor to Central Europe, with the national gas transmission operator DESFA launching a tender for the development of a new pipeline project

Business » Energy | May 22, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

May 22 Forecast: Sunshine Turns Stormy Over Much of Bulgaria

Bulgaria will see a mix of sun and instability on May 22

Society » Environment | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Russia Accuses Bulgaria of ‘Witch Hunt’ Against Pro-Russian Educators and NGOs

The Russian Foreign Ministry has launched a sharp attack against Bulgarian institutions, accusing them of launching a targeted campaign against Russian language teachers

Politics | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 15:15

Leak Uncovers Russian Propaganda Funding Networks in Bulgaria

A significant leak has exposed details about who is receiving payments for Russian propaganda activities in Bulgaria

Business | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 13:47
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Westinghouse Strengthens Bulgarian Partnerships for Nuclear Power Expansion at Kozloduy

Westinghouse Electric Company has strengthened its Bulgarian supply chain for the Kozloduy AP1000® project, signing memoranda of understanding with seven Bulgarian companie

Business » Energy | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 12:14

EBRD Backs Bulgarian Power Grid Upgrade with €50 Million Bond Investment

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested €50 million in the first bond issuance by Bulgaria's Eastern Europe Electric Company (EEEC)

Business » Energy | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 10:41

Bulgaria Becomes Largest Importer as Turkey’s Gas Exports Soar

Turkey has significantly increased its natural gas exports, with a notable surge driven by the development of the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea

Business » Energy | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:21

Billionaire Investor Eyes Stake in Bulgaria’s TurkStream Pipeline

Elliott Investment Management, led by billionaire Paul Singer, is exploring the possibility of acquiring a stake in a set of Bulgarian infrastructure assets, which includes a key extension of the TurkStream gas pipeline

Business » Energy | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 09:00

The Postponement of the Free Electricity Market for Households – What Will Be the Effects for Bulgarians?

The liberalization of the electricity market for households — meaning that residential consumers would join the free electricity exchange where businesses have traded for years — is being postponed.

Business » Energy | May 12, 2025, Monday // 13:12

Turkey’s Energy Ambitions in the Balkans Grow with Key Deals with Bulgaria and Romania

Turkey is advancing its energy strategy in the Balkans with new agreements aimed at deepening its influence in the region

Business » Energy | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 09:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria