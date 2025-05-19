Romania's Simion Demands Election Annulment Over Alleged French and Moldovan Interference

Bulgaria: Romania's Simion Demands Election Annulment Over Alleged French and Moldovan Interference

Romanian nationalist politician George Simion, who lost the second round of Romania’s presidential election, announced his intention to challenge the result in the Constitutional Court. Simion alleges that the vote was influenced by foreign interference, which, he claims, undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

In a post on "X", Simion referenced "the same reasons" that led to the annulment of last year’s presidential election, invoking the precedent set by the court in December. In his statement, he accused France and Moldova of involvement, insisting that neither country has any legitimacy or right to interfere in another nation’s democratic process.

In the runoff vote held on Sunday, independent candidate Nicusor Dan secured victory with close to 54 percent of the vote, while Simion garnered around 46 percent support. Simion’s defeat came after a campaign marked by strong nationalist rhetoric and repeated warnings about outside influence.

His allegations echo the controversy surrounding last year’s annulled election. At that time, the Constitutional Court invalidated the result after credible suspicions surfaced regarding Russian interference. That vote had seen far-right candidate Calin Georgescu win the first round before being ultimately disqualified.

Simion now claims the 2025 election was similarly compromised - though this time, pointing the finger at different foreign actors. He maintains that the presence of external influence renders the election illegitimate and has vowed to pursue all legal avenues to reverse the outcome. The Constitutional Court has yet to issue a formal response.

