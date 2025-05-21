Trump Rejects Pressure for Russia Sanctions, Hints at Economic Opportunities

World » RUSSIA | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Trump Rejects Pressure for Russia Sanctions, Hints at Economic Opportunities

U.S. President Donald Trump is resisting the imposition of new sanctions on Russia, arguing they could harm future economic opportunities between Washington and Moscow, The New York Times reported, citing a senior White House official familiar with the matter.

Following a two-hour phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, Trump once again refrained from enacting additional punitive measures against Moscow - even as Putin rejected yet another proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. According to NYT, Trump believes sanctioning Russia at this stage could derail the potential for securing a broader agreement. “I think there's a chance of getting something done,” he said, adding that taking punitive steps now “could also make it much worse.” Still, he left the door open, noting, “there could be a time where that’s going to happen.”

Trump expanded on his position through a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. He characterized a possible peace deal as a “tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth,” describing the country’s potential as “UNLIMITED.” He also argued that Ukraine could reap major benefits through trade, particularly in the context of rebuilding after the war.

A White House official, speaking anonymously to NYT, said Trump sees sanctions as potentially obstructing his broader goal of “maximizing economic opportunities for Americans.” This thinking appears to represent a shift from Trump’s earlier threat on May 8, when he said the U.S. would join its allies in implementing “further sanctions” if Russia did not agree to an unconditional ceasefire. Despite those words, the president has not taken concrete steps to follow through with additional penalties.

European officials have grown increasingly concerned about the U.S. stance. Leaders across the EU have called on Washington to join their efforts in stepping up pressure on the Kremlin. Brussels has already moved forward with additional sanctions in response to Russia’s continued military actions and its refusal to halt hostilities. The response from the White House, however, has remained tepid.

A separate report from Axios on May 20 noted that European leaders were “surprised” at how “relatively contentTrump appeared after his latest conversation with Putin. A call between Trump and key EU leaders that followed did little to reassure them, with one senior European official expressing frustration over Trump’s lack of enthusiasm toward sanctions. “He never seemed invested in joining sanctions on Russia,” the official told NYT. Other European diplomats similarly voiced doubt that the U.S. president would support new sanctions anytime soon.

Despite multiple ceasefire violations from Moscow, Trump continues to promote the idea that a peace deal could pave the way for large-scale economic cooperation between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine. Still, he has not hidden his irritation over the stalled progress. He has repeatedly warned that if negotiations fail to deliver results, he may disengage entirely.

“Big egos are involved,” Trump said, describing the negotiation process. “But I think something's going to happen. And if it doesn't, I just back away, and they're going to have to keep going.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Putin, Trump, sanctions

Related Articles:

'He cares about one thing, and that is his own power' - Democracy Under Pressure in Trump’s America

100 Days of Donald Trump. 100 days during which the foundations of the American rule of law and independent institutions have been challenged like never before.

Novinite Insider » Interview | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 13:26

Trump Launches $175 Billion ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Shield Plan, Promising Full Deployment Within Three Years

US President Donald Trump has unveiled new specifics about his administration's ambitious missile defence initiative, dubbed the "Golden Dome"

World | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20

EU Tightens Grip on Russia with 17th Sanctions Package, Targets Shadow Fleet and Propaganda

On May 20, the European Union officially adopted its 17th sanctions package against Russia, intensifying pressure over the war in Ukraine

World » EU | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 14:05

Trump Warns He May Abandon Ukraine-Russia Talks If No Progress Is Made

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is ready to withdraw from his efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

World » Ukraine | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 08:54

No Ceasefire Yet: Putin Insists on 'Root Causes' in Call With Trump

Following a two-hour phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin maintained his refusal to agree to a full ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 21:03

Putin Does Not Want Peace, Aims to Seize 4 Ukrainian Regions by 2025

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is reportedly confident that his forces can secure full control of four Ukrainian Oblasts (regions) by the end of 2025

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

US Floats NATO-Russia Council Revival in Bid to Resolve Ukraine War

The United States has floated the idea of resuming the NATO-Russia Council as part of a broader effort to resolve the conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 16:42

Victory Day in Moscow: Military Display, Foreign Leaders, and Ominous Warnings

Russia marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II with a large-scale military parade on Moscow's Red Square

World » Russia | May 9, 2025, Friday // 12:07

Moscow Visit: Xi Jinping Echoes Kremlin’s Stance on Ukraine War

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed his support for Russia during his visit to Moscow on May 8

World » Russia | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:13

600 North Korean Soldiers Reportedly Killed Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

South Korea's intelligence agency has reported that approximately 600 North Korean soldiers

World » Russia | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 13:15

Russian General Killed in Car Bombing Near Moscow

A senior Russian general has been killed in a car explosion in Balashikha

World » Russia | April 25, 2025, Friday // 13:25

Mass Evacuation After Massive Explosion at Russian Weapons Depot in Vladimir Oblast

Explosions occurred on April 22 at a military ammunition depot in Russia's Vladimir Oblast,

World » Russia | April 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria