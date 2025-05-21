Borisсov Blames Mayor Terziev for Sofia Transport Crisis, Urges Him to Step Down

Politics | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Borisсov Blames Mayor Terziev for Sofia Transport Crisis, Urges Him to Step Down

GERB leader Boyko Borissov commented from Parliament that the issue with Sofia’s public transport had been resolved just in time, as there was a real risk it could have disrupted students' matriculation exams. He clarified that if Mayor Vassil Terziev does not intend to make use of the government-provided funds, he should return them to the Ministry of Finance.

Borissov firmly denied any claims that GERB had played a role in triggering the capital’s recent transport crisis. He called such accusations outright lies and distanced his party from the instability in Sofia’s governance, placing the responsibility squarely on the current administration.

He pointed out that it was not his fault that “Spassi Sofia” had broken away from the coalition of “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria,” resulting in a lack of majority support for the mayor. According to Borissov, if Terziev is unable to rally a governing majority, the correct course of action would be to resign. He reminded reporters that during his own time as mayor of Sofia, he also governed without a majority.

The GERB leader also noted that on Monday, the government, through Finance Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, committed to providing an additional 15 million leva to the Sofia Municipality. He shared that, upon learning that metro workers were preparing to join the protest, he took initiative. Borissov contacted Minister Zhelyazkov and advised him to speak directly with Mayor Terziev. However, Terziev reportedly dismissed the suggestion, saying it was none of Borisov’s concern.

Taking further action, Borissov reached out to union representatives and then to members of the Sofia Municipal Council from BSP, TISP, and VMRO to discuss how to restructure municipal spending. He added that if “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” were willing to back the national budget, and since GERB holds a majority in parliament, they would be prepared to allocate funds to Sofia again in the following year.

Tags: Borissov, terziev, sofia

