Orthodox Church Celebrates Saints Constantine and Helena: A Day of Spiritual Reflection Across Bulgaria

On May 21, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks the feast day of St.St. Constantine and Helena - an event with deep religious and cultural significance. These two saints, revered as Equal-to-the-Apostles, are celebrated for their role in the establishment and spread of Christianity in the Roman Empire.

According to national statistics, over 100,000 Bulgarians celebrate their name day on this occasion. The day holds particular importance in regions like Strandzha, where the celebration is known as Kostadinovden and is traditionally associated with ritualistic fire-walking ceremonies - customs that trace back centuries and reflect the strong folk character of the holiday.

This year, the city of Pazardzhik observes its own celebration in conjunction with the feast day. Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil is scheduled to lead the Divine Liturgy at the church of "St.St. Constantine and Helena" in the village of Gara Elin Pelin, just outside Sofia. The church, which carries the name of the saints, is one of the grandest in the Sofia region. "Only a few hundred kilometers from here lies the city of Nis, where Emperor Constantine was born," noted Father Seraphim Mishev, who leads the congregation. The Patriarch will conduct the Liturgy and bless the water between 8:30 and 11:00 a.m.

Reflecting on the modern age, Father Seraphim remarked on the growing focus on material gain, referring to today’s way of life as “vita activa” - one centered on wealth and profit, often at the expense of spiritual depth. "For many, Christianity is no longer a spiritual endeavor," he said, calling for a return to the values of humility and compassion.

The historical legacy of Emperor Constantine is remembered for his pivotal role in the legalization of Christianity through the Edict of Milan in 313. Alongside his mother Helena, he is credited with the discovery of the True Cross in Jerusalem - one of the foundational stories of the Christian faith. Their pilgrimage to the Holy Land is among the most enduring legends in Christian history.

In 325, under Constantine's reign, the First Ecumenical Council was convened in Nicaea, bringing together 318 bishops from across the Eastern and Western parts of the Empire. This gathering marked a significant step in the formal organization of the Christian Church and the unification of its doctrines.

As Father Seraphim concluded, the feast is a reminder of the core values of Christianity: mercy, charity, and commitment to spiritual life. "Let us strive to fulfill Christ's call - to be merciful, to help the poor, and to seek what is necessary for our salvation."