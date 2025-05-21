Trump Launches $175 Billion ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Shield Plan, Promising Full Deployment Within Three Years

World | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 09:20
US President Donald Trump has unveiled new specifics about his administration's ambitious missile defence initiative, dubbed the "Golden Dome." Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said the system - expected to cost USD 175 billion - will be completed in less than three years and fully functional before the end of his second presidential term. The Hill reported that the defence architecture has been finalised and will be overseen by General Michael Guetlein, Vice Chief of Space Operations.

According to Trump, the Golden Dome will serve as a major technological leap, capable of intercepting missiles launched from any point across the globe, even from space. The project is designed to integrate with the current defence infrastructure already in place, offering what Trump described as “the best system ever built.” A key element of the design, according to the president, is the promise that all development and manufacturing will take place within the United States.

Trump also revealed that Canada has expressed interest in participating in the programme, and that the United States is open to such cooperation. He made the announcement flanked by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Republican Senators Dan Sullivan, Jim Banks, and Kevin Cramer. Visuals at the event included large posters featuring a golden shield over a map of the United States, alongside the phrase: “This is a Very Dangerous World.

Originally introduced in January, the Golden Dome is set to receive an initial USD 25 billion in funding through a GOP-led reconciliation bill. However, its future financial backing remains uncertain, as both conservative and moderate Republicans have raised concerns and are pushing for legislative revisions. While Trump placed the project’s cost at USD 175 billion, the Congressional Budget Office warned that, due to the system’s advanced technological requirements, the real price tag could surpass USD 500 billion over the next 20 years.

The defence system is aimed at countering potential intercontinental threats from states like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. In parallel, the proposal has also stirred ethical debate. Some Democrats have questioned the possible involvement of Elon Musk's SpaceX, citing Musk’s advisory role in the Trump administration and potential conflicts of interest.

Trump named several US states likely to play key roles in the project, including Alaska, Florida, Georgia, and Indiana—each home to defence or space-related infrastructure. Major defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and L3Harris Technologies are being considered as potential contributors to the system’s development.

Comparisons have been drawn to Israel’s Iron Dome, though Trump emphasized that the American version would be far more advanced, with the capability to intercept longer-range threats. While critics argue that existing US missile defence systems already provide extensive coverage - citing assets like the Alaska-based interceptors, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), and NASAMS - Trump maintained that the Golden Dome would introduce an additional and crucial layer of national defence.

Referencing former US President Ronald Reagan, Trump said the idea of a comprehensive missile defence shield has deep roots in Republican tradition. “Ronald Reagan wanted it many years ago, but they didn’t have the technology. But it's something we’re going to have,” he said. Trump closed by reiterating his campaign commitment: “I promised the American people that I would build a cutting-edge missile defence shield to protect our homeland. And that’s what we’re doing today.

