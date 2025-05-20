Bulgaria to Launch Large-Scale Military Drone Production Within Two Years, Says Deputy PM

Politics » DEFENSE | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Launch Large-Scale Military Drone Production Within Two Years, Says Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in Veliko Tarnovo that Bulgaria aims to start producing drones on a large scale within the next year and a half, covering both military and civilian needs. Speaking at the conference "Consolidation of the European Defense Industry - Opportunities and Challenges," held under his patronage and organized by the Polish Embassy in Sofia, the European Commission's Representation in Bulgaria, and the Veliko Tarnovo Municipality, Donchev stressed that Bulgaria is seizing its moment in the defense sector.

He recalled that Bulgaria did not miss its chance to establish a gunpowder factory and added that within two years drone production would begin. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the necessity to revive cooperation between the Bulgarian military and industry, highlighting that progress should come from joint efforts among enterprises and scientists across EU member states. He argued this is not a task to be tackled on a purely national basis but requires leveraging the full potential of all member states’ territories.

Donchev warned against the division of Europe into producer and consumer countries, or “economic deserts,” urging for balanced industrial development. He pointed out that cities along the European transport corridor 9 - including Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Gabrovo, Kazanlak, Plovdiv, and Stara Zagora - hold the potential to become Bulgaria’s industrial backbone, particularly in the defense field.

Highlighting ammunition production as a key goal, Donchev said Bulgaria must be capable of manufacturing ammo for all weapons systems used by its army. He also told reporters that Europe must prioritize its own security, stressing that sufficient funds exist both from national budgets and European-level sources, including loans. He called for wise investment to create new opportunities for industry, producing equipment not only for military but also civilian markets.

Regarding gunpowder factories, Donchev said construction is planned for the coming years, with talks ongoing for possible private investors alongside state-owned options. Regardless of global geopolitical shifts, Bulgaria is set to invest billions in defense industry modernization over the coming years.

He concluded that, at this stage, clear focus is required on needs and capabilities: Bulgaria has already financed new aircraft for the air force, ordered new naval equipment, and is acquiring Stryker vehicles for the land forces. The country now also needs new artillery systems, and its industry must be fully capable of supplying ammunition for all active military platforms.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donchev, Bulgaria, drones

Related Articles:

President Radev Highlights Japanese Investments as Key to Bulgaria’s Growth and Innovation

|

Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail Possible in Western Bulgaria on May 21

|

Madara Rider and Bulgarian Saints to Feature on National Euro Coins

|

Bulgarians’ Wealth Hits Historic 1 Trillion Leva Milestone

|

Russian Pensions in Bulgaria Suspended Without Explanation

|

In Memory of Duty: Monument in Sofia Honors Doctors Lost to COVID-19

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Military Convoys Mobilize Across Bulgaria for Defender-25 Exercises

The movement of military personnel and equipment to the Koren training ground has begun in preparation for the Bulgarian Defender-25 military exercises

Politics » Defense | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Bulgaria Targeted: Russian Hackers Attack Arms Companies Supplying Ukraine

The Russian-linked hacker group Fancy Bear, also known as APT28 and Sednit, is targeting arms suppliers to Ukraine, including companies in Bulgaria

Politics » Defense | May 16, 2025, Friday // 13:33

Bulgaria’s First F-16 Cleared for Service After Technical Fixes and Closed-Door Probe

The first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 fighter jet has completed its repairs and is now fully operational

Politics » Defense | May 16, 2025, Friday // 09:35

Bulgaria’s F-16 Fighter Jet Dispute: Borissov and Radev Trade Blows Over Technical Issue

The political clash between Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and GERB leader Boyko Borissov has intensified over the F-16 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | May 9, 2025, Friday // 14:08

Sharp Decline in Illegal Border Crossings into Bulgaria in Early 2025, Interior Ministry Reports

According to a report by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Interior, 1,145 third-country nationals attempted to enter the country illegally in March 2025.

Politics » Defense | May 5, 2025, Monday // 15:51

Bulgaria's Military Intelligence: Russia's Aggressive Stance Intensifies in the Black Sea Region

According to Bulgaria's Military Intelligence Service report for 2023, Russia remains the dominant destabilizing force in global security

Politics » Defense | May 3, 2025, Saturday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria