UN Warns of Potential Deaths of 14,000 Babies in Gaza During Israeli Blockade

The UN’s humanitarian coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has issued a stark warning about the dire situation in Gaza, where he estimates that 14,000 babies could perish within the next 48 hours unless urgent aid arrives. Despite five aid trucks entering Gaza on Monday, Fletcher described this as a mere "drop in the ocean," grossly insufficient to address the overwhelming needs of the population.

Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza has persisted for 11 weeks. Amid rising international pressure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday a partial easing of the blockade, according to The Guardian.

Fletcher emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, “I want to save as many of these children as possible in the next 48 hours.” He explained that UN teams on the ground - although many have been lost to the conflict - remain active in medical centers and schools, working to assess urgent needs. This on-the-ground intelligence underpins the grim projection of infant mortality.

Earlier today, the UN confirmed it had received permission to send roughly 100 aid trucks into Gaza, a far cry from the 500 trucks that crossed daily before the conflict began.

Fletcher also noted the grave risks faced by field workers, who continue their efforts to deliver aid under the threat of Israeli air strikes.

The warning echoes concerns from international health officials. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently reported that 2 million people in Gaza are facing starvation while “tons of food remain blocked at the border” due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

In parallel, leaders from Britain, France, and Canada condemned what they described as “serious violations” by Israel in Gaza, signaling potential joint measures should these actions continue, as reported by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Khan Younis began mass evacuations after Israeli forces ordered an immediate departure ahead of what they called an “unprecedented attack” targeting Hamas infrastructure, intensifying the humanitarian crisis on the ground.