UN Warns of Potential Deaths of 14,000 Babies in Gaza During Israeli Blockade

World | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 16:48
Bulgaria: UN Warns of Potential Deaths of 14,000 Babies in Gaza During Israeli Blockade

The UN’s humanitarian coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has issued a stark warning about the dire situation in Gaza, where he estimates that 14,000 babies could perish within the next 48 hours unless urgent aid arrives. Despite five aid trucks entering Gaza on Monday, Fletcher described this as a mere "drop in the ocean," grossly insufficient to address the overwhelming needs of the population.

Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza has persisted for 11 weeks. Amid rising international pressure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday a partial easing of the blockade, according to The Guardian.

Fletcher emphasized the urgency of the situation, saying, “I want to save as many of these children as possible in the next 48 hours.” He explained that UN teams on the ground - although many have been lost to the conflict - remain active in medical centers and schools, working to assess urgent needs. This on-the-ground intelligence underpins the grim projection of infant mortality.

Earlier today, the UN confirmed it had received permission to send roughly 100 aid trucks into Gaza, a far cry from the 500 trucks that crossed daily before the conflict began.

Fletcher also noted the grave risks faced by field workers, who continue their efforts to deliver aid under the threat of Israeli air strikes.

The warning echoes concerns from international health officials. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently reported that 2 million people in Gaza are facing starvation while “tons of food remain blocked at the border” due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

In parallel, leaders from Britain, France, and Canada condemned what they described as “serious violations” by Israel in Gaza, signaling potential joint measures should these actions continue, as reported by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Khan Younis began mass evacuations after Israeli forces ordered an immediate departure ahead of what they called an “unprecedented attack” targeting Hamas infrastructure, intensifying the humanitarian crisis on the ground.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, Israel, Gaza

Related Articles:

Israel to Allow Limited Food Into Gaza Amid Ongoing Military Offensive

Israel announced it will permit a "basic amount" of food into Gaza, aiming to prevent a starvation crisis after maintaining a 10-week blockade

World | May 19, 2025, Monday // 09:15

A Bulgarian Doctor Survives Israeli Bombing in Gaza Hospital

Dr. Milena Angelova-Chee, a Bulgarian intensive care doctor, endured the horror of an Israeli bombing at the European Hospital in the Gaza Strip on May 13, 2025

Society » Health | May 16, 2025, Friday // 11:20

Gaza Hit by Intense Israeli Airstrikes; At Least 80 Reported Dead

At least 80 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, according to reports from hospitals and first responders

World | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 12:14

Bulgaria Achieves Solid Ranking in UN Human Development Index

Bulgaria has achieved a solid ranking in the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI), coming in at 55th out of 193 countries

Society | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00

UN, China, and US Urge Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Following India's recent precision strikes against terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern

World | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 09:12

Israel Requests Bulgaria’s Assistance as Wildfires Threaten Areas Near Jerusalem

Israel has turned to Bulgaria for assistance in battling the rapidly advancing wildfires in areas near Jerusalem

Society » Incidents | April 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:49
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

EU Tightens Grip on Russia with 17th Sanctions Package, Targets Shadow Fleet and Propaganda

On May 20, the European Union officially adopted its 17th sanctions package against Russia, intensifying pressure over the war in Ukraine

World » EU | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 14:05

Trump Warns He May Abandon Ukraine-Russia Talks If No Progress Is Made

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is ready to withdraw from his efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

World » Ukraine | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 08:54

No Ceasefire Yet: Putin Insists on 'Root Causes' in Call With Trump

Following a two-hour phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin maintained his refusal to agree to a full ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 21:03

15 EU Nations Urge Diplomatic Shift on Ukraine, Including Bulgaria

Bulgaria is among 15 European countries supporting a call for the European Union to adopt a new strategy in pursuing peace in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 11:09

Earthquake Activity Persists on Greek Island of Euboea; Schools Remain Closed

The Greek island of Euboea continues to experience a series of earthquakes

World » Southeast Europe | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:29

Putin Does Not Want Peace, Aims to Seize 4 Ukrainian Regions by 2025

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is reportedly confident that his forces can secure full control of four Ukrainian Oblasts (regions) by the end of 2025

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria