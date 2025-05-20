Sofia Mayor Warns of Looming Waste Crisis Following the Recent Transport Crisis

Transport Unions Warn of New Strikes in Sofia: Funding for 2026 Still Unclear
The 15 million leva provided by the Council of Ministers to ease the transport crisis in Sofia will only cover the period until December 2025
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has issued a serious warning about an impending crisis potentially larger than the recent transport problems. In a post on Facebook, he emphasized that nearly half a billion leva is at stake, funds that need to be managed transparently and responsibly over the next five years.
The mayor highlighted that seven major contracts covering waste collection and cleaning services in 20 of Sofia’s 24 districts are set to expire this year. Without timely new public procurement procedures, entire neighborhoods risk being overwhelmed with garbage - a scenario he insists is no exaggeration.
Terziev pointed out that the municipality is ready, with all necessary documentation prepared. However, for over six weeks now, they have been waiting for approval from the Ministry of Finance and its Public Procurement Agency, a legal requirement before proceeding. The deadline for completing this inspection was April 9, but the ministry has yet to act.
He revealed he has sent two letters to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and a third one just today, demanding the process move forward within three days. If the ministry remains unresponsive, Terziev warned he will escalate the issue to the Court of Auditors and the National Assembly.
The mayor stressed the importance of the issue, noting that some parties prefer to maintain the status quo - expensive contracts, poor service quality, and conditions favoring companies over citizens, with weak sanctions and insufficient oversight. Terziev promised the municipality will not allow this to continue.
Concluding his statement, Terziev reminded Sofia’s residents that they deserve a clean city and clear, fair rules. His final call was directed at the Ministry of Finance, urging it to stop delaying and fulfill its responsibilities so that the city can move forward.
Source: facebook.com/VassilTerzievZaSofia
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in Veliko Tarnovo that Bulgaria aims to start producing drones on a large scale within the next year and a half
Bulgaria and Japan have officially raised their relationship to the level of a “strategic partnership” during a ceremony at the Japanese Prime Minister’s residence
MEP Tsvetelina Penkova emphasized that Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone is rooted in economic pragmatism rather than ideology
The 15 million leva provided by the Council of Ministers to ease the transport crisis in Sofia will only cover the period until December 2025
The movement of military personnel and equipment to the Koren training ground has begun in preparation for the Bulgarian Defender-25 military exercises
Belgian authorities have officially requested that the European Parliament lift the immunity of several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase