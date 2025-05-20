Sofia Mayor Warns of Looming Waste Crisis Following the Recent Transport Crisis

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has issued a serious warning about an impending crisis potentially larger than the recent transport problems. In a post on Facebook, he emphasized that nearly half a billion leva is at stake, funds that need to be managed transparently and responsibly over the next five years.

The mayor highlighted that seven major contracts covering waste collection and cleaning services in 20 of Sofia’s 24 districts are set to expire this year. Without timely new public procurement procedures, entire neighborhoods risk being overwhelmed with garbage - a scenario he insists is no exaggeration.

Terziev pointed out that the municipality is ready, with all necessary documentation prepared. However, for over six weeks now, they have been waiting for approval from the Ministry of Finance and its Public Procurement Agency, a legal requirement before proceeding. The deadline for completing this inspection was April 9, but the ministry has yet to act.

He revealed he has sent two letters to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and a third one just today, demanding the process move forward within three days. If the ministry remains unresponsive, Terziev warned he will escalate the issue to the Court of Auditors and the National Assembly.

The mayor stressed the importance of the issue, noting that some parties prefer to maintain the status quo - expensive contracts, poor service quality, and conditions favoring companies over citizens, with weak sanctions and insufficient oversight. Terziev promised the municipality will not allow this to continue.

Concluding his statement, Terziev reminded Sofia’s residents that they deserve a clean city and clear, fair rules. His final call was directed at the Ministry of Finance, urging it to stop delaying and fulfill its responsibilities so that the city can move forward.

