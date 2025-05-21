Madara Rider and Bulgarian Saints to Feature on National Euro Coins

When Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, the national side of the coins in circulation will feature emblematic figures and symbols from the country’s history. The reverse of the 2-euro coin will depict the image of Paisius of Hilendar, with the edge of the coin inscribed in capital letters: "GOD PROTECT BULGARIA" ("БОЖЕ ПАЗИ БЪЛГАРИЯ") - a phrase once used on Bulgarian coins between 1882 and 1943.

In an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio, Stefan Tsvetkov, Chief Cashier at the Bulgarian National Bank, shared details about what the Bulgarian version of the euro coins and banknotes will look like. The coins will, as in all eurozone countries, carry a common European side, but the other side will reflect national elements unique to Bulgaria.

The Madara Rider will appear on all cent coins – 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50 cents. St. John of Rila, the revered Bulgarian saint, will be depicted on the 1-euro coin. The 2-euro coin will feature Paisius of Hilendar, an iconic figure of the Bulgarian Revival period.

The inscriptions on the national side of the coins will be in Cyrillic, Tsvetkov explained. In addition to the Latin and Greek writing of the euro currency unit, the Cyrillic spelling will also be included, affirming Bulgaria’s linguistic identity within the eurozone.

These coins and banknotes will serve as legal tender not only in Bulgaria, but across all 21 eurozone countries, as well as in others where the euro is used. The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will ensure that by the time of euro adoption, there will be enough currency in circulation to meet public demand. Minting of the Bulgarian euro coins will begin as soon as the formal decision is taken to admit Bulgaria into the eurozone.

The BNB also plans to launch online resources to help the public recognize counterfeit notes, as part of a wider information campaign. By the time of transition, all denominations with Bulgarian design will be ready for use across the country.

Currently, there are about 640 tons of leva banknotes in circulation, equal to approximately 32 tyras. As for the coins, the total amount reaches 7700 tons - over 385 tyras. Once the euro is introduced, these leva banknotes and coins will be withdrawn and destroyed. According to Tsvetkov, the coins will be decommissioned using machines that erase the imagery, reducing them to scrap metal that will be sold by the BNB. The leva coins, however, cannot be reused for minting euros due to the different metals and alloys involved.

The paper banknotes will be shredded into thin strips and compacted into briquettes, rendering them completely unusable and closing the chapter on the leva as Bulgaria enters a new monetary era.

Source: BNR interview