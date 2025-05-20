Russian Pensions in Bulgaria Suspended Without Explanation

Pensions from Russia to recipients in Bulgaria have unexpectedly stopped, catching many off guard, according to OFFNews. These payments, intended for individuals who previously worked in the former USSR or the Russian Federation, have not arrived as expected, sparking concern among recipients.

The reason for the disruption remains unclear. The information came from two separate sources who confirmed the halted payments. Typically, Russian pensions are disbursed every three months, and the latest installment was due around March 17. However, this time, the money was never received.

“I usually get around 100 leva a month from Russia. I still hope they’ll pay, but I honestly don’t know when or if that will happen,” said one pensioner who has been directly affected.

Although international sanctions remain in place against the Russian government, this is the first time such a delay in pension transfers has occurred, leaving many wondering whether this is a temporary technical issue or a sign of a more serious shift. For now, those affected can only wait and hope the payments resume soon.

Source: OFFNews