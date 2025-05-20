Russian Pensions in Bulgaria Suspended Without Explanation

Society | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 15:21
Bulgaria: Russian Pensions in Bulgaria Suspended Without Explanation

Pensions from Russia to recipients in Bulgaria have unexpectedly stopped, catching many off guard, according to OFFNews. These payments, intended for individuals who previously worked in the former USSR or the Russian Federation, have not arrived as expected, sparking concern among recipients.

The reason for the disruption remains unclear. The information came from two separate sources who confirmed the halted payments. Typically, Russian pensions are disbursed every three months, and the latest installment was due around March 17. However, this time, the money was never received.

I usually get around 100 leva a month from Russia. I still hope they’ll pay, but I honestly don’t know when or if that will happen,” said one pensioner who has been directly affected.

Although international sanctions remain in place against the Russian government, this is the first time such a delay in pension transfers has occurred, leaving many wondering whether this is a temporary technical issue or a sign of a more serious shift. For now, those affected can only wait and hope the payments resume soon.

Source: OFFNews

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Bulgaria, pensions

Related Articles:

Five Ways Euro Adoption Will Strengthen Bulgaria Amid Global Uncertainty

In a world increasingly defined by unpredictability, structural shifts are replacing what once were seen as passing disturbances.

Business » Finance | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'

In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Launch Large-Scale Military Drone Production Within Two Years, Says Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in Veliko Tarnovo that Bulgaria aims to start producing drones on a large scale within the next year and a half

Politics » Defense | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

President Radev Highlights Japanese Investments as Key to Bulgaria’s Growth and Innovation

Bulgaria and Japan have officially raised their relationship to the level of a “strategic partnership” during a ceremony at the Japanese Prime Minister’s residence

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05

Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail Possible in Western Bulgaria on May 21

On Wednesday, cloud cover will temporarily increase, starting from the western regions and gradually moving eastward

Society » Environment | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Madara Rider and Bulgarian Saints to Feature on National Euro Coins

When Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, the national side of the coins in circulation will feature emblematic figures and symbols from the country’s history

Business » Finance | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 16:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

124 Countries Back New WHO Pact to Tackle Future Pandemics

On May 19, 2025, the World Health Assembly approved a new international agreement aimed at strengthening the global response to future pandemics

Society » Health | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 18:11

Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail Possible in Western Bulgaria on May 21

On Wednesday, cloud cover will temporarily increase, starting from the western regions and gradually moving eastward

Society » Environment | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Bulgarians’ Wealth Hits Historic 1 Trillion Leva Milestone

For the first time in Bulgaria’s modern economic history, the total wealth of Bulgarian citizens reached the impressive sum of 1 trillion leva by the end of 2024

Society | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00

In Memory of Duty: Monument in Sofia Honors Doctors Lost to COVID-19

A monument honoring the medical professionals who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19 has been unveiled at Pirogov University Hospital and Medical Center

Society » Health | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Unity and Heritage: Chicago’s Fourth Bulgarian Parade Draws Thousands (VIDEO)

For the fourth year running, Chicago hosted its annual parade celebrating May 24, the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture, gathering thousands of Bulgarian-Americans and their families

Society » Culture | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 12:09

Bulgarian Writer and Teacher: One Hour of 'Virtues and Religion' Won’t Disrupt the Curriculum

Pampov also shared his perspective on the potential introduction of a weekly class on virtues and religion in the Bulgarian school curriculum

Society » Education | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria