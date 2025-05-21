Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail Possible in Western Bulgaria on May 21

On Wednesday, cloud cover will temporarily increase, starting from the western regions and gradually moving eastward. Isolated light rain showers are expected in the west during the morning hours. Around midday and into the afternoon, cumulus clouds will form and bring brief rain showers and thunder in many western areas. There is also a heightened risk of hail. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the south-southwest. Daytime temperatures will range between 22°C and 27°C, with Sofia seeing around 23°C.

The coastline will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, with patches of high clouds at first, followed by some middle-level clouds later in the day. Winds will come in light to moderate from the south-southeast. Temperatures along the coast will vary from 18°C to 23°C. The sea remains on the cooler side, with water temperatures between 12°C and 17°C. Wave heights will reach 2 on the Douglas scale.

Mountain areas will see partly clear skies in the morning, followed by cumulus cloud development later in the day. Short-lived showers and thunder are likely, particularly over the mountains in Western Bulgaria. Winds will pick up, blowing moderately to strongly from the southwest. Maximum temperatures will reach around 17°C at 1,200 meters altitude and around 10°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)