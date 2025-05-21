Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail Possible in Western Bulgaria on May 21

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail Possible in Western Bulgaria on May 21

On Wednesday, cloud cover will temporarily increase, starting from the western regions and gradually moving eastward. Isolated light rain showers are expected in the west during the morning hours. Around midday and into the afternoon, cumulus clouds will form and bring brief rain showers and thunder in many western areas. There is also a heightened risk of hail. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the south-southwest. Daytime temperatures will range between 22°C and 27°C, with Sofia seeing around 23°C.

The coastline will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, with patches of high clouds at first, followed by some middle-level clouds later in the day. Winds will come in light to moderate from the south-southeast. Temperatures along the coast will vary from 18°C to 23°C. The sea remains on the cooler side, with water temperatures between 12°C and 17°C. Wave heights will reach 2 on the Douglas scale.

Mountain areas will see partly clear skies in the morning, followed by cumulus cloud development later in the day. Short-lived showers and thunder are likely, particularly over the mountains in Western Bulgaria. Winds will pick up, blowing moderately to strongly from the southwest. Maximum temperatures will reach around 17°C at 1,200 meters altitude and around 10°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Five Ways Euro Adoption Will Strengthen Bulgaria Amid Global Uncertainty

In a world increasingly defined by unpredictability, structural shifts are replacing what once were seen as passing disturbances.

Business » Finance | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'

In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Launch Large-Scale Military Drone Production Within Two Years, Says Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in Veliko Tarnovo that Bulgaria aims to start producing drones on a large scale within the next year and a half

Politics » Defense | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

President Radev Highlights Japanese Investments as Key to Bulgaria’s Growth and Innovation

Bulgaria and Japan have officially raised their relationship to the level of a “strategic partnership” during a ceremony at the Japanese Prime Minister’s residence

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05

Madara Rider and Bulgarian Saints to Feature on National Euro Coins

When Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, the national side of the coins in circulation will feature emblematic figures and symbols from the country’s history

Business » Finance | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 16:05

Bulgarians’ Wealth Hits Historic 1 Trillion Leva Milestone

For the first time in Bulgaria’s modern economic history, the total wealth of Bulgarian citizens reached the impressive sum of 1 trillion leva by the end of 2024

Society | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria: Sunshine and Strong Winds Expected on May 20

On May 20, much of Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with cumulus clouds building up during the afternoon

Society » Environment | May 19, 2025, Monday // 17:12

Weather Forecast for Bulgaria: Showers and Thunderstorms Expected on May 19

The weather in Bulgaria on Monday, May 19, is expected to start with clear skies before clouds roll in, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms

Society » Environment | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 14:19

Sofia Sees Positive Trend in Air Quality Improvement for Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, Sofia Municipality has successfully adhered to European and national standards for air quality concerning fine particulate matter

Society » Environment | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:54

Unstable Weather and Strong Winds Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend

A yellow code for strong winds has been issued for 17 regions in Bulgaria as the weather takes a turn over the weekend

Society » Environment | May 16, 2025, Friday // 17:03

Ministry of Environment Warns of Alarming Water Shortages Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s chronic water shortage is largely attributed to the aging and deteriorating water transmission infrastructure

Society » Environment | May 16, 2025, Friday // 12:02

May 16 Weather Outlook: Showers Across Bulgaria, Colder Air Moving In

On Friday, May 16, Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies accompanied by rain. Winds will vary across the country - light to moderate

Society » Environment | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 17:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria