Bulgarian Students Raised Funds for Victims of Kocani Tragedy

Students from the "Tsar Simeon the Great" school in the village of Ivanyane, near Sofia, extended a heartfelt gesture by raising funds to help five young people seriously injured in the recent tragedy in Kocani, North Macedonia. The students collected 2,550 euros during their traditional Easter charity bazaar - a cause they personally selected in response to the devastating incident.

The donation was officially handed over at the "St. Peter and Paul" church in Kocani, where some of the victims and their relatives were present. Alongside the financial assistance, the Bulgarian students prepared handmade cards carrying touching messages such as “Our hearts are with you!”, “We send you warmth, love and hope!”, and “With love from Bulgaria!” - small but meaningful tokens of solidarity and care.

The initiative was supported by the Bulgarian Memory Foundation, with its chairman Dr. Milen Vrabevski also contributing financially. The collected funds will go toward surgeries, medical supplies, and procedures essential for the victims’ recovery in the coming period.

"The tragedy in Kocani deeply affected not just our team but the students as well. Moved by what happened, they chose to redirect the purpose of their bazaar and support those affected," the school staff shared.

The gesture was met with deep gratitude. The injured youths and their families thanked the Bulgarian students for their compassion and support, expressing hope that they continue to embrace meaningful causes and remain kind-hearted in all they do.

Source: Bulgarian Memory Foundation press release