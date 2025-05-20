Bulgarians’ Wealth Hits Historic 1 Trillion Leva Milestone

For the first time in Bulgaria’s modern economic history, the total wealth of Bulgarian citizens reached the impressive sum of 1 trillion leva by the end of 2024. This figure, outlined in a study by the Expert Club on Economics and Politics, marks a milestone—five times the size of the country’s gross domestic product. On average, this translates to approximately 350,000 leva per household.

A closer look at the structure of this wealth reveals that roughly 70% of it is tied up in real estate, primarily in the form of owner-occupied housing. Other investment forms account for just over 1%. Economist Max Baklayan notes that while the headline number might suggest affluence, the reality is more complex: "On the one hand, we appear very wealthy, but in fact, most of this wealth is stored in our homes - properties we live in, which means it’s not liquid or readily available for consumption."

The study highlights that the value of Bulgarian residential properties rose by 100 billion leva in 2024 alone. However, this increase in asset value did not translate into tangible improvements in living standards for households. The rise, while significant on paper, has little practical impact for most families unless they sell or leverage their properties.

Still, 2024 stands out as a record-breaking year for real estate activity, surpassing even the high transaction levels recorded in 2008. This uptick in property deals further fueled the overall growth in household wealth.

Beyond real estate, the remaining 300 billion leva in national wealth comes largely from privately owned businesses. According to the study, around half of this portion is generated through entrepreneurial activity-testament to the industriousness of Bulgarians. "The Bulgarian works hard and creates, and a significant share of their financial wealth is concentrated in their own businesses," the study emphasizes.

The rest of the wealth is primarily held in bank deposits, reflecting a cautious approach to savings and limited exposure to diversified financial instruments.