In Memory of Duty: Monument in Sofia Honors Doctors Lost to COVID-19

A monument honoring the medical professionals who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19 has been unveiled at Pirogov University Hospital and Medical Center. The initiative comes as a gesture of deep respect from the hospital’s team toward those who dedicated themselves to patient care before, during, and after the pandemic.

The memorial has been placed in the hospital’s courtyard, situated to the left of the chapel entrance. It serves as a lasting symbol of remembrance for the healthcare workers who died while fulfilling their professional duties.

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of more than 38,000 people in Bulgaria. The first confirmed case in the country was recorded on March 8, 2020.