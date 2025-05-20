EU Tightens Grip on Russia with 17th Sanctions Package, Targets Shadow Fleet and Propaganda

Bulgaria: EU Tightens Grip on Russia with 17th Sanctions Package, Targets Shadow Fleet and Propaganda

On May 20, the European Union officially adopted its 17th sanctions package against Russia, intensifying pressure over the war in Ukraine. The announcement came from EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, who confirmed that the new measures would target nearly 200 vessels believed to be part of Russia’s so-called shadow fleet. These ships are allegedly used to bypass existing restrictions and maintain Moscow’s flow of sanctioned goods.

Alongside maritime sanctions, the new package expands into areas involving hybrid threats and human rights violations. Kallas emphasized that this move marks another step in the EU's broader strategy to respond more firmly as the war drags on. She also noted that work is already underway on an 18th package of sanctions, which would further expand the scope of penalties.

Critics, however, argue that the latest measures fall short. Although backed by EU ambassadors last week, the package has drawn skepticism for being weaker than expected. Still, it targets several key sectors and individuals. Among them are members of Russia’s military and political leadership, as well as foreign entities in countries such as China and the UAE that are suspected of facilitating the Kremlin’s circumvention of current restrictions.

The EU is also cracking down on the spread of Kremlin-backed disinformation. Over 20 individuals and entities involved in propaganda efforts are now under sanctions. In addition, sanctions have been imposed on 20 Russian judges and prosecutors connected to politically motivated trials against opposition figures, including the late Alexei Navalny and activist Vladimir Kara-Murza.

On the industrial front, the sanctions extend to essential components tied to Russia’s defense capabilities, such as chemicals, specialized materials, and dual-use goods. European leaders have warned that unless President Vladimir Putin shows willingness to engage in genuine peace negotiations and halt the war, further punitive measures will follow.

Meanwhile, EU officials continue to coordinate efforts with international partners, though a divergence with the United States has emerged. While Brussels pushes for tougher action, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he will not back new sanctions for now, citing the need to maintain diplomatic momentum. His statement followed a phone conversation with Putin on May 19.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, welcomed the move and confirmed that a stronger sanctions package is already in development.

