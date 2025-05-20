Central Bank Chief: Bulgaria Is Entirely Ready for the Euro from January 2026

The Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, announced that Bulgaria is entirely prepared to join the eurozone, reaffirming the country’s commitment to adopt the euro as of January 1, 2026. His remarks came during the official opening of a new BNB cash center for Northern Bulgaria. The investment in the facility amounts to 10 million leva and is part of a broader program to modernize the national cash operations system in anticipation of the upcoming currency changeover.

Radev underlined the strategic role of the new center, calling it a crucial component of the BNB’s modernization efforts, especially in the context of eurozone accession. The facility will serve 17 banks and around 400 end clients. According to him, both the central bank and the government have completed all necessary steps to ensure that Bulgaria meets the requirements for euro adoption. He emphasized that this transition is a top national priority and said the BNB is fully aligned with the government’s readiness for the shift.

The governor also addressed concerns regarding the upcoming convergence report, which is expected in early June. He expressed confidence that President Rumen Radev’s decision to refer the matter of a possible referendum on euro adoption to the Constitutional Court will not impact the European Commission’s assessment. Dimitar Radev dismissed ongoing public narratives suggesting that the introduction of the euro would unlock hidden funds or lead to uncontrolled spending, calling such claims “legends.”

Meanwhile, President Rumen Radev has defended his move to seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court, stating that the attempt to organize a referendum has already prompted overdue public discussions about Bulgaria’s preparedness and the economic implications of euro adoption. He criticized the delayed political response and the lack of prior debate, while highlighting that prominent figures such as Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borissov have finally acknowledged the importance of price control and public concern.

Earlier in the week, National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova returned the referendum request to the President, effectively blocking it from being considered by parliament. Constitutional expert Natalia Kiselova later clarified that the presidential referral will not interfere with the convergence report process.

Today, Kiselova stated that President Rumen Radev’s initiative to refer the issue of a referendum on Bulgaria’s eurozone accession to the Constitutional Court will not impact the upcoming report from the European Commission on the country’s readiness to adopt the euro. Speaking at the University of National and World Economy, she reiterated that such a referendum, as proposed by the president, is unconstitutional, according to BTA.

Kiselova emphasized that while the head of state is entitled to submit a request to Parliament, once the matter is brought before the Constitutional Court, its legal arguments will be open to analysis. She also mentioned that her last interaction with President Radev was on the morning of May 9, during commemorations for Victory Day and Europe Day. Later that day, he publicly announced his proposal for a national vote on whether Bulgaria should adopt the euro in 2026.