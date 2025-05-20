124 Countries Back New WHO Pact to Tackle Future Pandemics
On May 19, 2025, the World Health Assembly approved a new international agreement aimed at strengthening the global response to future pandemics. A total of 124 WHO member countries voted in favor of the pact, while 11 abstained. Among those who chose not to support the document at this stage were Poland, Israel, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, and Iran, according to Reuters.
The treaty is the result of more than three years of discussions that began in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is intended to improve international coordination, guarantee more equitable access to vaccines, medical treatments, and technologies, and address the systemic health and social inequalities that the pandemic exposed.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the vote as a “milestone” in the effort to make the world better prepared for future health crises. He emphasized that the approval demonstrates a collective will to make global society more just, secure, and better protected against emerging threats from infectious diseases.
However, the agreement is not yet in force. Its implementation depends on the completion of a pathogen-sharing system - still under development - which could take up to two years. Once finalized, the treaty will also require formal ratification by WHO member states.
The United States, which was previously the top financial contributor to the WHO, will not be subject to the agreement. The U.S. pulled out of the negotiation process under the current administration of President Donald Trump, distancing itself from the pact.
A central component of the agreement is the proposed Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS), designed to enable faster exchange of biological samples and data, particularly with pharmaceutical companies. This mechanism aims to accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines in the event of new outbreaks.
Although many governments have welcomed the treaty as a necessary step forward, a few have expressed reservations, mainly centered on concerns about national sovereignty and the legal implications of joining. Still, the broad consensus among WHO members reflects an acknowledgment that improved cooperation and preparedness are critical in an increasingly interconnected world.
The official adoption of the treaty is expected to take place during a plenary session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 20.
