Transport Unions Warn of New Strikes in Sofia: Funding for 2026 Still Unclear

The 15 million leva provided by the Council of Ministers to ease the transport crisis in Sofia will only cover the period until December 2025. There is currently no secured funding for 2026, which is why negotiations for next year’s financing must begin immediately, warned Ivan Kirilov from the "Podkrepa" Trade Union in an appearance on the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

The financial support ensures wage increases from May to December this year. However, according to the unions, the raise - 300 leva per person - will be applied retroactively from April 1.

Representatives from the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) proposed a long-term agreement with Mayor Vasil Terziev and Sofia Municipality. This deal would outline planned wage increases and measures to improve working conditions through to the end of 2027. CITUB's Alexander Shopov also emphasized the need for health check-ups for transport workers to be included in the agreement.

Kirilov commented on the national government’s involvement in resolving the dispute, stating that the unions had repeatedly called for state intervention throughout the process. “Mayor Terziev had often mentioned the need for government support, so I’m surprised by his recent attitude after the state actually stepped in,” he said.

The transport workers bore the brunt of the crisis - through heat, cold, and rain - holding their ground in front of garages and depots, while the political decisions took time to follow. Kirilov emphasized that state involvement was the correct move. “We’re ready to strike again, even today,” he said, though he also acknowledged that the latest developments—particularly the allocated funding and plans to secure more—were a step in the right direction. What matters now, he stressed, is to unify these points in a formal decision.

Shopov was more cautious, pointing out that nothing is finalized yet. “Without continuous expert-level dialogue, and with this tendency to wait until the last minute, real solutions can't happen. Workers are demanding their pay, and we need to begin negotiations for 2026 right now,” he urged.

He rejected the notion that the municipality doesn’t have the funds to meet salary obligations.

Kirilov also refuted accusations that the private operator was blocked during the protest. “From day one, the blockade lasted until noon. We hoped for dialogue, but the workers still showed up at their jobs and should have been paid accordingly.”

Both unions remain firmly opposed to the idea of merging the entire transport system into a single company.