Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'

In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917. The event, organized by the Vlach community and attended by military representatives, marked the 108th anniversary of the so-called "Ristovac massacre", BGNES reported.

During the commemoration, wreaths and flowers were laid at the monument dedicated to those who died in the wars between 1912 and 1918. The chairwoman of the Union of Descendants of Those Who Participated in the Wars Until 1918, Olivera Djordjevic, delivered a statement declaring that Serbia will not forget the events that took place there over a century ago. The deputy mayor of Vranja, Milan Ilic, also spoke during the ceremony.

According to the Serbian account, in 1917, Bulgarian troops, acting in retaliation for sabotage of telecommunications and railway infrastructure at the time, executed 53 male residents of the village - many of whom were over the age of 12. Women were reportedly subjected to torture, mistreatment, and rape. Their lives were spared only due to the intervention of a German officer, who refused to allow their execution. The surviving villagers were later displaced, and the settlement of Ristovac was set on fire.

Ilic emphasized that such commemorations serve as a moment of remembrance and respect, stating, “As we stand in front of the monument to our victims, we express our deepest respect and tell them that we will never forget them.”

This event comes shortly after Bulgarian Ambassador to Belgrade Petko Doykov publicly characterized relations between the two countries as “excellent.”

Source: BGNES

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Serbia, Bulgaria, Ristovac

Related Articles:

Greece Launches Hydrogen Pipeline Project to Bulgaria as Part of EU Energy Corridor

|

May 22 Forecast: Sunshine Turns Stormy Over Much of Bulgaria

|

Russia Accuses Bulgaria of ‘Witch Hunt’ Against Pro-Russian Educators and NGOs

|

Leak Uncovers Russian Propaganda Funding Networks in Bulgaria

|

Bulgarian Labor Confederation Opposes Plan to Double Foreign Employee Limits

|

Bulgaria Pays High Price for Botas Gas Deal, Bulgargaz Financial Struggles Intensify - Energy Minister

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Romania's Simion Demands Election Annulment Over Alleged French and Moldovan Interference

Romanian nationalist politician George Simion, who lost the second round of Romania’s presidential election, announced his intention to challenge the result in the Constitutional Court

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 10:10

Earthquake Activity Persists on Greek Island of Euboea; Schools Remain Closed

The Greek island of Euboea continues to experience a series of earthquakes

World » Southeast Europe | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:29

Romania Chose Europe: Nicusor Dan’s Victory Marks a Shift Away from Nationalism

Nicusor Dan has been declared the winner of Romania's presidential election, securing 53.6% of the vote in the runoff against nationalist George Simion

World » Southeast Europe | May 19, 2025, Monday // 08:40

North Macedonia's PM Rejects More Constitutional Amendments Without Bulgarian Reciprocity; EU: No Plan B

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski made it clear at a press briefing in Skopje alongside European Council President Antonio Costa that constitutional changes to include Bulgarians won’t happen without tangible progress from Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | May 16, 2025, Friday // 08:41

Serbia’s EU Path in Question: No Progress, Closer Ties with Russia, EP Warns

The European Parliament (EP) has expressed disappointment over Serbia’s lack of progress in advancing EU accession negotiations

World » Southeast Europe | May 9, 2025, Friday // 10:02

Romanian Legal Battle: Court Challenges Ruling That Invalidated Presidential Election Results

The Ploiești Court of Appeal has ruled to annul the decision of the Romanian Constitutional Court, which had previously invalidated the results of last year’s presidential election

World » Southeast Europe | April 25, 2025, Friday // 11:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria