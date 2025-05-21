Military Convoys Mobilize Across Bulgaria for Defender-25 Exercises

Bulgaria: Military Convoys Mobilize Across Bulgaria for Defender-25 Exercises

The movement of military personnel and equipment to the Koren training ground has begun in preparation for the Bulgarian Defender-25 military exercises. According to the Ministry of Defense, the transportation will take place via the country’s road and railway infrastructure and will involve units from multiple garrisons.

Soldiers and machinery are being relocated from Sofia, Karlovo, Kazanlak, Sliven, Chirpan, Belene, Asenovgrad, and Plovdiv. The Defense Ministry indicated that the heaviest movement of forces is expected on May 25, 26, 27, and 30, as well as on June 6.

Bulgarian Defender-25 is a national-level training activity but forms part of the broader Defender-25 (DE25) exercise, the largest multinational military exercise this year under the leadership of the U.S. Army Command in Europe and Africa. The events are interconnected, following a unified scenario and concept.

Earlier this year, in February, the country also saw the transit of exercise participants through its territory, including units returning from drills in Romania and Spanish military formations involved in training on Bulgarian soil.

From February 17 to 28, a tactical live-fire exercise named BULWARK was held at the Koren range. It featured personnel and assets from Bulgaria’s Land Forces and was conducted as part of NATO’s broader Steadfast Dart – 2025 exercise framework.

