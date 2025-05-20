'Sofia Is Not a Hostage': Thousands Defend Mayor Terziev as Transport Blockade Ends

A large demonstration unfolded in front of the Sofia Municipality building on Monday evening, with thousands gathering in support of Mayor Vasil Terziev. The protest came in response to a six-day blockade of the city's public transport system and mounting accusations by political opponents aiming to discredit the mayor. Many residents say they view the strike as a politically orchestrated move, rather than a genuine labor dispute.

Supporters waved signs reading “Support for Terziev,” “Sofia is not a hostage,” and “We are with you, mayor,” as the crowd marched along ul. "Moskovska" toward the presidency. The demonstration, held under the slogan “Support for the Mayor of Sofia against the Mafia,” was marked by frustration at the perception that the blockade was manufactured to undermine Terziev, who has faced weeks of pressure from GERB, BSP, and affiliated trade unions.

The blockade began last Wednesday when the unions “Podkrepa” and CITUB unions demanded salary increases for employees in Sofia’s municipal transport. Though the mayor is not directly responsible for managing these companies - a task handled by figures appointed by the municipal council - Terziev became the primary political target.

In a surprise move Monday, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that the national government would allocate 15 million leva to Sofia’s public transport subsidy for 2025. By the end of the day, three committees within the Sofia Municipal Council approved a plan to raise the base salaries of transport workers by 300 leva. Soon after, the unions declared the end of the blockade.

Still, the political fallout continued. Critics of the government’s decision viewed the allocation as an attempt to resolve the crisis with taxpayer money, sparking anger among many citizens. In front of Radio Free Europe, Protester Evgeniya Taseva accused the government of exploiting the situation for political gain. “They dug into our pockets again. We’re here because of those who rob us, then pretend to fix the problems they created,” she said.

Others in the crowd echoed her sentiment. Nikolay Nikolov criticized GERB leader Boyko Borissov, saying the move was aimed at buying influence with public funds. Bistra Chorbadzhiyska, another protester, said the blockade was a politically motivated campaign against the mayor, adding, “I’m done suffering for nothing. I’ll suffer only if it’s for a purpose.”

The protest also drew several district mayors and political figures. Slatina mayor Georgi Iliev called the attempt to manipulate public transport for political ends “a disgrace.” Yasen Rusev of Iskar noted that Terziev was under visible pressure, calling him “inspired” despite the challenges. Dimitar Gochev from Poduyane denounced the behind-the-scenes tactics, expressing anger over how decisions affecting residents’ lives were being made.

Mayor Terziev himself addressed the gathering, acknowledging the political nature of the attack. “The battle is dirty, but it’s about values,” he said. “They are trying to trap us, but we must find a way to work together.” He called for active civic participation and warned against giving in to cynicism. “We’re showing once again that we can be a society,” he added.

The demonstration also featured appearances from key opposition leaders, including Kiril Petkov and Bozhidar Bozhanov. Their presence signaled broader support from the “We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC–DB) alliance, which has described the transport protests as part of a coordinated political attack.

Municipal councilors from GERB, BSP, and TISP - who control the Sofia Municipal Council and previously installed the current heads of transport companies - have accused Terziev of mismanagement. The WCC-DB bloc, however, says the mayor is being blamed for problems outside his control.

Despite a series of meetings between Terziev, union representatives, and government officials, no prior agreement had been reached before the cabinet stepped in. The last salary adjustment in Sofia’s urban transport came at the end of 2024, following protests that secured a 15% raise and bonus scheme.

Terziev criticized the latest bailout as a temporary fix. “This is another example of short-term, crippled measures,” he said, warning that such tactics do little to solve long-term structural problems in the city.

For many in Sofia, Monday’s protest was about more than transport - it was a show of resistance against what they see as political blackmail and an effort to reverse democratic change in the capital.