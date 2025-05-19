Confirmed: Sofia's Public Transport Back in Operation from Tomorrow After Financial Aid from the Government

Sofia’s surface public transport will operate as usual on Tuesday. This was confirmed by Georgi Panayotov, chairman of the "Podkrepa" trade union in the Sofia Electric Transport, quoted by BGNES. Despite the decision to resume services, Panayotov stated that the union will persist in its demand for higher wages for workers in the sector.

The recent allocation of an additional 15 million leva from the state to the Sofia Municipality is expected to cover the salary increase of 300 leva for public transport workers, the Federation of Transport Unions at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) announced on Facebook. Earlier today, the government confirmed the allocation of these funds to address the ongoing transport crisis in the capital.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, following discussions with the mayor of Sofia and union representatives, emphasized that the subsidy is a temporary measure to restore public transport services. According to Zhelyazkov, the allocation required restructuring the central budget, effectively diverting funds from other areas to support Sofia Municipality. He acknowledged that the crisis has disrupted daily life in the capital and urged all parties to seek a sustainable solution to prevent further strikes.

Ivan Takov, chairman of the transport commission in Sofia, noted that the union's warning about strike actions had been issued a month ago, but negotiations with transport workers stalled, leading to the current impasse. He expressed hope that the newly allocated state funds would provide immediate relief and enable a resolution that meets the demands of all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, GERB leader Boyko Borissov commented on the situation, asserting that his party has had no involvement in organizing the protests. He pointed out that, during his tenure as mayor, salaries in the transport sector were increased by 62%. Borissov criticized the current administration for allowing the situation to escalate, suggesting that the lack of proactive measures jeopardized essential services, particularly in the context of upcoming matriculation exams.

Boris Bonev, a municipal councilor from "Spasi Sofia," accused the same political forces that contributed to the transport sector’s problems of now posing as its saviors. He argued that the temporary financial aid was a stopgap measure that fails to address underlying structural issues. Bonev called for comprehensive reforms, including merging transport companies to reduce administrative costs and investing in public transport infrastructure. He also criticized the administration for neglecting the voices of passengers and frontline workers in shaping policies.

Former Finance Minister Simeon Dyankov questioned the government’s decision to divert funds to Sofia Municipality at the expense of taxpayers nationwide. In a Facebook post, he labeled the move as populist, warning that it sets a dangerous precedent by prioritizing Sofia over other municipalities dealing with financial hardships.

The 15 million leva allocation was announced after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, and union representatives. Despite the agreement, it remains uncertain how long the funds will sustain the increased wages and whether a long-term solution will be developed to prevent further disruptions in the capital’s public transport system.