Sofia Transport Crisis: Mayor Terziev Criticizes Government's Short-Term Fix

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev sharply criticized the government's response to the ongoing public transport crisis in the capital, labeling the situation a "circus show." After Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that 15 million leva would be allocated from the central budget to address the transport issue, Terziev questioned the sustainability of this approach, emphasizing that the funds merely offer a temporary solution without considering long-term implications.

During a media briefing, Terziev underscored that while the allocation of funds might resolve the immediate crisis, it neglects the core problem of how the money will be accounted for in the following years. He emphasized that his governance philosophy is rooted in sustainability, a principle he has promoted since his first day as mayor. According to Terziev, if the municipality must find the same amount year after year, the current plan lacks foresight and exacerbates existing financial burdens.

Moreover, Terziev expressed frustration over what he termed "virtual revenues" that create real expenses, cautioning that such an approach would ultimately backfire. He warned that by October, the city might face a situation where paying salaries becomes impossible, forcing the state to intervene once again as the "savior on a white horse."

Meanwhile, municipal councilor Boris Bonev from "Spasi Sofia" proposed a ten-day suspension of the ongoing transport strike to allow for negotiations in a more stable environment. Bonev suggested a reduction of administrative staff in the four municipal transport companies and proposed the potential consolidation of these companies to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Deputy Mayor for Finance Ivan Vassilev also weighed in, asserting that the city's transport system requires comprehensive reforms rather than temporary financial injections. Vassilev accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of using taxpayer money to "buy love" without addressing systemic inefficiencies. He outlined a series of targeted measures, including the acquisition of new buses, trolleybuses, and trams through investment loans and the potential consolidation of the four transport companies into a unified transport operator to reduce administrative redundancies.

In his statement, Vassilev detailed key challenges in the transport sector, such as a severe shortage of drivers, aging vehicles, and disorganized administrative structures. According to Vassilev, these issues require structural reforms rather than one-time financial bailouts. He emphasized that the municipality has been actively working on sustainable solutions, including a targeted recruitment drive for new drivers and a public discussion on securing investment loans to modernize the fleet.

Adding to the criticism, Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change," took to social media to denounce Borissov's actions as a "theater" and accused him of creating the crisis only to solve it under public pressure. Petkov urged citizens to remain vigilant and to continue demanding accountability, framing the situation as emblematic of broader governance challenges in Sofia and across Bulgaria.