Sofia Transport Crisis: Mayor Terziev Criticizes Government's Short-Term Fix

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 15:50
Bulgaria: Sofia Transport Crisis: Mayor Terziev Criticizes Government's Short-Term Fix

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev sharply criticized the government's response to the ongoing public transport crisis in the capital, labeling the situation a "circus show." After Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that 15 million leva would be allocated from the central budget to address the transport issue, Terziev questioned the sustainability of this approach, emphasizing that the funds merely offer a temporary solution without considering long-term implications.

During a media briefing, Terziev underscored that while the allocation of funds might resolve the immediate crisis, it neglects the core problem of how the money will be accounted for in the following years. He emphasized that his governance philosophy is rooted in sustainability, a principle he has promoted since his first day as mayor. According to Terziev, if the municipality must find the same amount year after year, the current plan lacks foresight and exacerbates existing financial burdens.

Moreover, Terziev expressed frustration over what he termed "virtual revenues" that create real expenses, cautioning that such an approach would ultimately backfire. He warned that by October, the city might face a situation where paying salaries becomes impossible, forcing the state to intervene once again as the "savior on a white horse."

Meanwhile, municipal councilor Boris Bonev from "Spasi Sofia" proposed a ten-day suspension of the ongoing transport strike to allow for negotiations in a more stable environment. Bonev suggested a reduction of administrative staff in the four municipal transport companies and proposed the potential consolidation of these companies to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Deputy Mayor for Finance Ivan Vassilev also weighed in, asserting that the city's transport system requires comprehensive reforms rather than temporary financial injections. Vassilev accused GERB leader Boyko Borissov of using taxpayer money to "buy love" without addressing systemic inefficiencies. He outlined a series of targeted measures, including the acquisition of new buses, trolleybuses, and trams through investment loans and the potential consolidation of the four transport companies into a unified transport operator to reduce administrative redundancies.

In his statement, Vassilev detailed key challenges in the transport sector, such as a severe shortage of drivers, aging vehicles, and disorganized administrative structures. According to Vassilev, these issues require structural reforms rather than one-time financial bailouts. He emphasized that the municipality has been actively working on sustainable solutions, including a targeted recruitment drive for new drivers and a public discussion on securing investment loans to modernize the fleet.

Adding to the criticism, Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change," took to social media to denounce Borissov's actions as a "theater" and accused him of creating the crisis only to solve it under public pressure. Petkov urged citizens to remain vigilant and to continue demanding accountability, framing the situation as emblematic of broader governance challenges in Sofia and across Bulgaria.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: terziev, sofia, bonev

Related Articles:

Transport Unions Warn of New Strikes in Sofia: Funding for 2026 Still Unclear

The 15 million leva provided by the Council of Ministers to ease the transport crisis in Sofia will only cover the period until December 2025

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 10:14

'Sofia Is Not a Hostage': Thousands Defend Mayor Terziev as Transport Blockade Ends

A large demonstration unfolded in front of the Sofia Municipality building on Monday evening

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 08:47

Confirmed: Sofia's Public Transport Back in Operation from Tomorrow After Financial Aid from the Government

Sofia’s surface public transport will operate as usual on Tuesday

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 18:15

Sofia Hosts European Leaders of the Australian Business in Europe (ABIE) Network

The Bulgarian capital welcomed senior representatives of the Australian Business in Europe (ABIE) network for a two-day high-level programme

Business | May 19, 2025, Monday // 15:44

Sofia Municipality Arranges Free Transport for Matriculation Exams on May 21 and 23

Sofia Municipality is implementing a transportation plan for high school graduates and exam supervisors (quæstors) during the state matriculation exams on May 21 and 23, 2025

Society » Education | May 19, 2025, Monday // 14:06

BREAKING: Sofia Transport Strike Ends as Government Pledges Funding? Borissov 'Saves the Day'

The Bulgarian government has secured funding to meet the demands of Sofia's transport workers, effectively ending the strike that has disrupted public transport in the Bulgarian capital

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 14:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Eurozone Accession: Economic Gains for Bulgaria, Not a Loss of Sovereignty - MEP Tsvetelina Penkova

MEP Tsvetelina Penkova emphasized that Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone is rooted in economic pragmatism rather than ideology

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 11:01

Transport Unions Warn of New Strikes in Sofia: Funding for 2026 Still Unclear

The 15 million leva provided by the Council of Ministers to ease the transport crisis in Sofia will only cover the period until December 2025

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 10:14

Military Convoys Mobilize Across Bulgaria for Defender-25 Exercises

The movement of military personnel and equipment to the Koren training ground has begun in preparation for the Bulgarian Defender-25 military exercises

Politics » Defense | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Bulgarian MEP Minchev Confirms Investigation in Huawei Corruption Case

Belgian authorities have officially requested that the European Parliament lift the immunity of several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:42

'Sofia Is Not a Hostage': Thousands Defend Mayor Terziev as Transport Blockade Ends

A large demonstration unfolded in front of the Sofia Municipality building on Monday evening

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 08:47

Confirmed: Sofia's Public Transport Back in Operation from Tomorrow After Financial Aid from the Government

Sofia’s surface public transport will operate as usual on Tuesday

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 18:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria