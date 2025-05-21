Eurostat: Bulgaria's Inflation Rises to 2.8% in April 2025, Ahead of Euro Adoption

Five Ways Euro Adoption Will Strengthen Bulgaria Amid Global Uncertainty
In a world increasingly defined by unpredictability, structural shifts are replacing what once were seen as passing disturbances.
In April 2025, Bulgaria's inflation rate reached 2.8% year-on-year, marking an increase of 0.3% compared to the same month in 2024, when it was 2.5%, according to Eurostat. This development comes as the country anticipates a positive convergence report on June 4, a critical step toward adopting the euro on January 1, 2026. According to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, the European Commission has assessed Bulgaria's public finances as stable and sustainable, a positive signal for the eurozone entry.
Across the eurozone, the annual inflation rate in April 2025 stood at 2.2%, unchanged from March but slightly down from 2.4% a year earlier. The European Union saw its inflation rate decrease to 2.4% in April, compared to 2.5% in March, and 2.6% in April 2024, Eurostat data shows.
The countries with the lowest annual inflation rates in April were France (0.9%), Cyprus (1.4%), and Denmark (1.5%), while the highest rates were recorded in Romania (4.9%), Estonia (4.4%), and Hungary (4.2%). Compared to March 2025, annual inflation dropped in thirteen EU Member States, remained stable in three, and rose in eleven.
In the eurozone, the main contributors to the annual inflation rate were services, adding 1.80 percentage points, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco at 0.57 percentage points. Non-energy industrial goods contributed 0.15 percentage points, while energy had a negative impact, subtracting 0.35 percentage points from the overall rate.
