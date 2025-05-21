Weather in Bulgaria: Sunshine and Strong Winds Expected on May 20

On May 20, much of Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with cumulus clouds building up during the afternoon. Some areas might see rain showers. Winds will blow moderately to strongly from the west to northwest. Daytime temperatures will range between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, with Sofia expected to reach around 21 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the sun will dominate the sky. Winds will be light to moderate, mostly from the west, shifting to southeast in some spots. Temperatures there will vary from 17 to 21 degrees Celsius. The sea temperature will hover between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius, with waves reaching 2 to 3 Douglas degrees.

In the mountainous regions, the day will also start sunny, but clouds will gather in the afternoon. Rain showers are forecasted over parts of the Rhodope Mountains. Winds will pick up strongly from the north to northwest, reaching gale strength. Temperatures will be cooler—about 15 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and near 7 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)