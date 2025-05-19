Sofia Hosts European Leaders of the Australian Business in Europe (ABIE) Network

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'
In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917
The Bulgarian capital welcomed senior representatives of the Australian Business in Europe (ABIE) network for a two-day high-level programme dedicated to strengthening economic, trade, and diplomatic relations between Australia and Europe.
The programme began on Friday, 16 May, with an official Welcome Reception Cocktail hosted by the Bulgarian Australian Business Council (BABC) at Re Club Sofia. The event brought together an influential group of ABIE Heads, Australian diplomats, Bulgarian government officials, and international business leaders for an evening of strategic networking and dialogue.
Among the official guests were:
The evening also featured a spotlight on V Technologies, a global provider of encryption and data security solutions, who joined the event as Gold Sponsor.
On Saturday, 17 May, ABIE leaders convened for a strategic closed-door meeting hosted by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), where they discussed key areas of cooperation, upcoming initiatives, and shared best practices for enhancing Australia–Europe bilateral business engagement. Topics included innovation, sustainability, investment facilitation, diaspora engagement, and preparations for the 50th anniversary of the ABIE network, which will be celebrated later this year in London.
"ABIE is more than a business network — it is a bridge between continents. Our goal is to create lasting economic value through trust, collaboration, and shared vision,"
said Joana Kehlibarova, CEO of BABC and Honorary Consul of Australia in Bulgaria.
Founded in the 1975, ABIE is a collective of Australian-connected business organizations across Europe, working in close partnership with government, diplomatic, and industry stakeholders to advance trade and investment between Australia and Europe.
The Sofia meeting underscored the network’s growing role as a key platform for bilateral engagement, promoting not only business cooperation, but also cultural and institutional exchange.
In April 2025, Bulgaria's inflation rate reached 2.8% year-on-year, marking an increase of 0.3% compared to the same month in 2024, when it was 2.5%
According to the European Commission's Spring 2025 Economic Forecast, Bulgaria’s economy is projected to grow at a slower pace
Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria
Ukrainian Railways (Укрзалізниця), the state-owned railway company of Ukraine, has secured a deal to acquire 10 battery-powered locomotives from the Bulgarian manufacturer Express Service
Bulgaria’s transition to the euro raises many questions about how loans and payments will be handled
Westinghouse Electric Company has strengthened its Bulgarian supply chain for the Kozloduy AP1000® project, signing memoranda of understanding with seven Bulgarian companie
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase