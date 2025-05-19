Sofia Hosts European Leaders of the Australian Business in Europe (ABIE) Network

The Bulgarian capital welcomed senior representatives of the Australian Business in Europe (ABIE) network for a two-day high-level programme dedicated to strengthening economic, trade, and diplomatic relations between Australia and Europe.

The programme began on Friday, 16 May, with an official Welcome Reception Cocktail hosted by the Bulgarian Australian Business Council (BABC) at Re Club Sofia. The event brought together an influential group of ABIE Heads, Australian diplomats, Bulgarian government officials, and international business leaders for an evening of strategic networking and dialogue.

Among the official guests were:

H.E. Lachlan Scully , Deputy Head of Mission, Australian Embassy to Greece, Bulgaria and Romania

and the Mr. Latchezar Petkov, Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA)

The evening also featured a spotlight on V Technologies, a global provider of encryption and data security solutions, who joined the event as Gold Sponsor.

On Saturday, 17 May, ABIE leaders convened for a strategic closed-door meeting hosted by the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), where they discussed key areas of cooperation, upcoming initiatives, and shared best practices for enhancing Australia–Europe bilateral business engagement. Topics included innovation, sustainability, investment facilitation, diaspora engagement, and preparations for the 50th anniversary of the ABIE network, which will be celebrated later this year in London.

"ABIE is more than a business network — it is a bridge between continents. Our goal is to create lasting economic value through trust, collaboration, and shared vision,"

said Joana Kehlibarova, CEO of BABC and Honorary Consul of Australia in Bulgaria.

Founded in the 1975, ABIE is a collective of Australian-connected business organizations across Europe, working in close partnership with government, diplomatic, and industry stakeholders to advance trade and investment between Australia and Europe.

The Sofia meeting underscored the network’s growing role as a key platform for bilateral engagement, promoting not only business cooperation, but also cultural and institutional exchange.

