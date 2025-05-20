Sofia Municipality Arranges Free Transport for Matriculation Exams on May 21 and 23

Society » EDUCATION | May 19, 2025, Monday // 14:06
Bulgaria: Sofia Municipality Arranges Free Transport for Matriculation Exams on May 21 and 23

Sofia Municipality is implementing a transportation plan for high school graduates and exam supervisors (quæstors) during the state matriculation exams on May 21 and 23, 2025, in light of the ongoing interruption of ground public transport. The initiative aims to ensure students reach their exam locations without disruptions.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that the municipal team is committed to making sure the young people are calm, prepared, and punctual for the exams, which are a pivotal moment in their academic journey.

To accommodate those without access to transport, the municipality has arranged over 90 vehicles, including two buses, nine minibuses, and official vehicles from municipal and regional administrations. Additionally, select taxi companies will offer free rides as part of the effort. The transportation service is expected to cover up to 400 students and quæstors, with routes and schedules tailored to individual needs.

On the exam days, transportation services will operate between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., taking students and quæstors to their designated exam centers. A dedicated hotline has been established to assist school principals in submitting requests for transportation on behalf of those in need. The hotline will be active from May 19 to May 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students, parents, and quæstors needing transportation must notify the principal of the respective school, who will then provide the necessary information to the municipal authorities.

Additionally, by order of Mayor Terziev, parking in the yards of municipal schools will be permitted on both exam days. This provision applies exclusively to valedictorians and students participating in the exams, subject to the discretion of the respective school management.

The initiative is coordinated by the Sofia Municipality’s Directorate of Education and the Department of Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities, in cooperation with the Regional Department of Education – Sofia City and school principals.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, transport, school, exam

Related Articles:

Transport Unions Warn of New Strikes in Sofia: Funding for 2026 Still Unclear

The 15 million leva provided by the Council of Ministers to ease the transport crisis in Sofia will only cover the period until December 2025

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 10:14

Bulgarian Writer and Teacher: One Hour of 'Virtues and Religion' Won’t Disrupt the Curriculum

Pampov also shared his perspective on the potential introduction of a weekly class on virtues and religion in the Bulgarian school curriculum

Society » Education | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10

'Sofia Is Not a Hostage': Thousands Defend Mayor Terziev as Transport Blockade Ends

A large demonstration unfolded in front of the Sofia Municipality building on Monday evening

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 08:47

Confirmed: Sofia's Public Transport Back in Operation from Tomorrow After Financial Aid from the Government

Sofia’s surface public transport will operate as usual on Tuesday

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 18:15

Sofia Transport Crisis: Mayor Terziev Criticizes Government's Short-Term Fix

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev sharply criticized the government's response to the ongoing public transport crisis in the capital, labeling the situation a "circus show"

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 15:50

Sofia Hosts European Leaders of the Australian Business in Europe (ABIE) Network

The Bulgarian capital welcomed senior representatives of the Australian Business in Europe (ABIE) network for a two-day high-level programme

Business | May 19, 2025, Monday // 15:44
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Education

Bulgarian Writer and Teacher: One Hour of 'Virtues and Religion' Won’t Disrupt the Curriculum

Pampov also shared his perspective on the potential introduction of a weekly class on virtues and religion in the Bulgarian school curriculum

Society » Education | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10

Bulgarian Culture and Language to Enter University of Illinois Curriculum

The University of Illinois, one of the most renowned academic institutions in the United States, will introduce courses in Bulgarian language, history, folklore

Society » Education | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 12:31

Sofia Mobilizes School Buses Amid Transport Strike to Ensure Matriculation Exams Proceed

On May 16, on the initiative of the Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, a special Headquarters was established at the Ministry of Education and Science to address transport challenges in Sofia

Society » Education | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:20

UNICEF Report: Bulgaria Among Countries with Highest Rates of Functionally Illiterate Children

A recent UNICEF report places Bulgaria among the countries with the highest proportion of functionally illiterate children

Society » Education | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 14:15

Over 9,700 Children Left Without Spots in Sofia Kindergartens and Nurseries

Over 9,700 children remain without a spot in kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia after the first round of admissions

Society » Education | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 08:51

Bulgaria Introduces New Approach to Teaching Values and Religion in Schools

The Ministry of Education and Science in Bulgaria has unveiled its plan for the new mandatory subject "Virtues and Religions"

Society » Education | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 14:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria