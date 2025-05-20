Sofia Municipality Arranges Free Transport for Matriculation Exams on May 21 and 23

Sofia Municipality is implementing a transportation plan for high school graduates and exam supervisors (quæstors) during the state matriculation exams on May 21 and 23, 2025, in light of the ongoing interruption of ground public transport. The initiative aims to ensure students reach their exam locations without disruptions.

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that the municipal team is committed to making sure the young people are calm, prepared, and punctual for the exams, which are a pivotal moment in their academic journey.

To accommodate those without access to transport, the municipality has arranged over 90 vehicles, including two buses, nine minibuses, and official vehicles from municipal and regional administrations. Additionally, select taxi companies will offer free rides as part of the effort. The transportation service is expected to cover up to 400 students and quæstors, with routes and schedules tailored to individual needs.

On the exam days, transportation services will operate between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., taking students and quæstors to their designated exam centers. A dedicated hotline has been established to assist school principals in submitting requests for transportation on behalf of those in need. The hotline will be active from May 19 to May 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students, parents, and quæstors needing transportation must notify the principal of the respective school, who will then provide the necessary information to the municipal authorities.

Additionally, by order of Mayor Terziev, parking in the yards of municipal schools will be permitted on both exam days. This provision applies exclusively to valedictorians and students participating in the exams, subject to the discretion of the respective school management.

The initiative is coordinated by the Sofia Municipality’s Directorate of Education and the Department of Social Activities and Integration of People with Disabilities, in cooperation with the Regional Department of Education – Sofia City and school principals.