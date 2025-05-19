Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'
In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917
Bulgaria continues to hold the highest mortality rate in Europe, according to the Institute for Population and Human Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (IPHR - BAS). While the average mortality rate across Europe in 2023 stood at 10.8%, Bulgaria recorded a significantly higher rate of 15.7%. In 2024, the country saw a slight decrease to 15.6%, down from 16.2% in 2018.
Life expectancy in Bulgaria has been rising, but at a slower pace compared to other European nations. In 2023, the average life expectancy in Europe was 81.4 years, whereas in Bulgaria, it was 75.8 years. Despite the slow progress, life expectancy in Bulgaria has increased by approximately one year every decade between 1960 and 2023, now slightly surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
Child mortality in Bulgaria remains 1.5 times higher than the European average. Nonetheless, in 2024, child mortality dropped to its lowest recorded level at 4.5%.
The IPHR - BAS report highlights regional disparities in mortality rates. Sofia registers the lowest mortality rate in the country at 11.3%, while Vidin experiences the highest at 24.3%. Additionally, mortality in rural areas is notably higher than in urban centers, with rates of 20.7% and 13.8%, respectively.
Pampov also shared his perspective on the potential introduction of a weekly class on virtues and religion in the Bulgarian school curriculum
On May 20, much of Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, with cumulus clouds building up during the afternoon
In Varna, Ukrainian business leaders and the diaspora have joined forces to create an ethnic mural celebrating the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army
Sofia Municipality is implementing a transportation plan for high school graduates and exam supervisors (quæstors) during the state matriculation exams on May 21 and 23, 2025
In the first quarter of 2025, the average quarterly expenditure per person in Bulgarian households reached 2,861 leva
Bulgaria demonstrated its role as a key stabilizer in the regional power grid during the recent energy crisis that struck Southeastern Europe
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase