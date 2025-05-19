Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe

Society | May 19, 2025, Monday // 16:46
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe

Bulgaria continues to hold the highest mortality rate in Europe, according to the Institute for Population and Human Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (IPHR - BAS). While the average mortality rate across Europe in 2023 stood at 10.8%, Bulgaria recorded a significantly higher rate of 15.7%. In 2024, the country saw a slight decrease to 15.6%, down from 16.2% in 2018.

Life expectancy in Bulgaria has been rising, but at a slower pace compared to other European nations. In 2023, the average life expectancy in Europe was 81.4 years, whereas in Bulgaria, it was 75.8 years. Despite the slow progress, life expectancy in Bulgaria has increased by approximately one year every decade between 1960 and 2023, now slightly surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Child mortality in Bulgaria remains 1.5 times higher than the European average. Nonetheless, in 2024, child mortality dropped to its lowest recorded level at 4.5%.

The IPHR - BAS report highlights regional disparities in mortality rates. Sofia registers the lowest mortality rate in the country at 11.3%, while Vidin experiences the highest at 24.3%. Additionally, mortality in rural areas is notably higher than in urban centers, with rates of 20.7% and 13.8%, respectively.

Tags: Bulgaria, mortality, europe

