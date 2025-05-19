Bulgaria and Japan to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement as Radev Meets Emperor Naruhito

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 15:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria and Japan to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement as Radev Meets Emperor Naruhito

President Rumen Radev met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito today at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, marking a significant moment in Bulgaria-Japan relations. During the 30-minute meeting, Radev emphasized the importance of the upcoming strategic partnership agreement between the two nations, set to be signed with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba tomorrow. The agreement is expected to foster deeper cooperation in high technologies, information systems, artificial intelligence, and new manufacturing sectors involving Japanese businesses operating in Bulgaria.

Radev noted that Bulgaria is becoming increasingly recognized in Japan not only for its yogurt, roses, and sumo wrestlers but also as a country advancing in technological development. "There is hardly a Japanese person who doesn’t know about Bulgarian yogurt, and that’s wonderful - it’s a fantastic advertisement for Bulgaria," Radev said. "But our country is now gaining recognition in sectors like AI and modern production, thanks to our growing collaboration with Japanese enterprises."

Upon his arrival at the palace, Radev was greeted by Emperor Naruhito, who acknowledged their previous meeting during the emperor’s enthronement ceremony in 2019. According to protocol, the meeting lasted precisely 30 minutes.

Reflecting on the shared cultural values between the two nations, Radev highlighted the common emphasis on education, hard work, and tradition that defines both the Bulgarian and Japanese identities. "These shared values contribute to our better understanding and strengthen the friendly ties between our countries," he said.

Radev also referred to the recent Bulgaria Day celebration at EXPO Osaka 2025 as a testament to the increasing interest in Bulgaria from Japanese businesses and citizens. The event showcased not only Bulgaria’s rich culture and history but also its strides in technology and electronics.

The strategic partnership declaration, which will be signed tomorrow, is seen as a pivotal step in expanding the scope of bilateral relations, opening doors for further economic and technological collaboration between Bulgaria and Japan.

Tags: Radev, Japan, Bulgaria, Naruhito

