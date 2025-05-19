Mayor Terziev: Funding Shortfalls and Unresolved Disputes Keep Sofia's Public Transport at a Standstill

The Sofia Municipality is considering suspending subsidies for public transport during the days of the blockade, while seeking ways to compensate passengers who are unable to use the service. This was announced by Mayor Vasil Terziev following a three-hour meeting with representatives of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB).

Despite the lengthy discussions, the two sides failed to reach an agreement. Terziev stated that he is exploring the possibility of withholding payments to transport companies for the days affected by the blockade, excluding the first day. Concurrently, he has requested that the Center for Urban Mobility (CGM) present a proposal on how to compensate public transport cardholders who have been deprived of service.

Addressing questions from journalists, Terziev dismissed the possibility of allowing private vehicles to use bus lanes during the blockade, citing the need for changes to road markings that would take too long to implement. Additionally, the blue and green parking zones will continue to operate, both for financial reasons and to avoid parking chaos, the mayor added.

During a separate statement, Terziev reiterated his stance that the current blockade is not a legitimate strike but rather an unlawful obstruction. He argued that a genuine strike would involve a complete halt to services, including the metro, which remains operational.

Speaking about the broader transport crisis, Terziev outlined the financial challenges facing the municipality. He emphasized that while there is 17 million leva provided by the state and 13 million leva allocated for a 100 leva wage increase, an additional 15 million leva still needs to be secured to fully implement the wage proposal. Terziev stressed that these funds are not readily available and must be sourced carefully to address the staffing shortages and service disruptions in Sofia’s transport sector.

Regarding the ongoing protests, the mayor noted that the workers are determined to maintain their demands, even at the risk of losing pay for the days spent on strike. Meanwhile, the municipality is assessing how best to handle compensation for passengers and to mitigate the impact of the disruptions on public transport users.