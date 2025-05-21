Bulgaria’s Economic Outlook for 2025: Slower Growth, Moderate Wage Increase, and Controlled Inflation

Business » FINANCE | May 19, 2025, Monday // 14:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Economic Outlook for 2025: Slower Growth, Moderate Wage Increase, and Controlled Inflation

According to the European Commission's Spring 2025 Economic Forecast, Bulgaria’s economy is projected to grow at a slower pace, with GDP expected to rise by 2% in 2025, down from 2.8% in 2024. By 2026, a slight increase to 2.1% is anticipated, influenced by both domestic and external factors. Private consumption will likely see more modest growth due to higher inflation and increased savings, while export expectations have been revised downward amid weaker external demand and intensified market competition. Public investment, however, is expected to receive a boost from increased EU fund absorption, even as private investment is projected to decline.

In 2024, economic expansion was primarily driven by robust private consumption, spurred by rising wages, employment gains, and social transfers. However, the war in Ukraine led to a sharp drop in exports to Ukraine and Russia, with nominal exports falling by about a third. Reduced demand for Bulgarian goods in China and the UK further impacted the export sector. Additionally, investment contracted by 1.1% due to lower public spending and inventory buildup by companies.

Looking ahead to 2025, indirect tax hikes, increased energy and utility costs, and rising international tariffs are expected to weigh on the economic outlook. Private consumption growth is projected to remain moderate, constrained by persistent inflation and precautionary savings. Exports may turn positive in 2025 following a weak start but are anticipated to pick up more significantly in 2026. Sectors like steel and oil refining are likely to undergo renovation activities that could impact export volumes. Public investment, supported by EU funding, is set to increase in 2025 and accelerate further in 2026, although private investment is forecast to continue contracting amid economic uncertainty.

The labor market in 2024 remained relatively tight, with unemployment around 4%. Growth in nominal compensation per employee, which started at 13.8% in early 2024, slowed to 4% by the end of the year as companies sought to limit costs amid easing inflation. Moderate wage growth in the private sector is anticipated to persist, with limited job losses expected as firms prioritize competitiveness. In the public sector, wage growth is expected to be more pronounced in 2025, backed by increased hiring.

Inflation, which had slowed to 2.6% in 2024, is projected to rise temporarily in early 2025 due to higher VAT rates on bread and restaurants, increased tobacco excise duties, and elevated utility costs. Food prices are also expected to climb, but inflation is predicted to decelerate throughout 2025 and 2026, aligning with international trends. Retail energy and non-energy goods prices may see further declines, contributing to overall deflationary pressures in the services sector. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation rate is forecast to average 3.6% in 2025, easing to 1.8% in 2026.

In 2024, the general government deficit rose to 3% of GDP, driven in part by the continued rise in pensions, wages, and social benefits, as well as the one-off statistical reporting of settled road infrastructure liabilities from 2020-21. The deficit is projected to decrease to 2.8% in 2025, supported by measures such as the reinstatement of standard VAT rates for bread and restaurant services, increased tobacco excise duties, and the implementation of stricter anti-tax evasion policies. Public sector wage growth and heightened social spending, particularly in defense, are also expected to influence fiscal dynamics. The deficit is forecast to remain at 2.8% of GDP in 2026, with the government debt-to-GDP ratio rising to 25.1% in 2025 and 27.1% in 2026.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, deficit, European, economy

Related Articles:

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'

In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Eurozone Accession: Economic Gains for Bulgaria, Not a Loss of Sovereignty - MEP Tsvetelina Penkova

MEP Tsvetelina Penkova emphasized that Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone is rooted in economic pragmatism rather than ideology

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 11:01

Bulgarian MEP Minchev Confirms Investigation in Huawei Corruption Case

Belgian authorities have officially requested that the European Parliament lift the immunity of several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:42

Bulgarian Writer and Teacher: One Hour of 'Virtues and Religion' Won’t Disrupt the Curriculum

Pampov also shared his perspective on the potential introduction of a weekly class on virtues and religion in the Bulgarian school curriculum

Society » Education | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10

Eurostat: Bulgaria's Inflation Rises to 2.8% in April 2025, Ahead of Euro Adoption

In April 2025, Bulgaria's inflation rate reached 2.8% year-on-year, marking an increase of 0.3% compared to the same month in 2024, when it was 2.5%

Business » Finance | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 07:52

Calls for Revolt Against the Euro in Bulgaria: 'Revival' Party Urges Armed Uprising

Friday night at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) in Sofia was unlike any other. Instead of a concert, Hall 1 hosted political speeches marked by calls for "uprising" and protests against Bulgaria's adoption of the euro

Politics | May 19, 2025, Monday // 17:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Eurostat: Bulgaria's Inflation Rises to 2.8% in April 2025, Ahead of Euro Adoption

In April 2025, Bulgaria's inflation rate reached 2.8% year-on-year, marking an increase of 0.3% compared to the same month in 2024, when it was 2.5%

Business » Finance | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 07:52

Bulgaria’s Euro Debate: Economist Calls for Addressing Legitimate Public Fears

Economist Georgi Stoev has launched a personal awareness campaign on social media to address concerns about the euro introduction in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | May 19, 2025, Monday // 11:00

What Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Means for Your Loans and Bank Accounts

Bulgaria’s transition to the euro raises many questions about how loans and payments will be handled

Business » Finance | May 18, 2025, Sunday // 14:13

Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Seen as Inevitable by Banking Experts

During the Investor.bg Banking Today conference, held on May 13 at the Inter Expo Center, Prof. Raul Eamets emphasized that Bulgaria is practically already linked to the euro due to the currency board

Business » Finance | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 08:48

Eurozone Readiness: Bulgaria Achieves Deflation in April, Meeting Key Euro Criterion

Bulgaria has reported a deflation rate of -0.8% for April 2025, with annual inflation recorded at 3.5%

Business » Finance | May 16, 2025, Friday // 17:11

Every Day Brings a New Millionaire Depositor in Bulgaria

According to the latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), the number of individuals in Bulgaria holding bank deposits of over 1 million BGN continues to rise steadily—at an average rate of one new millionaire depositor per day.

Business » Finance | May 14, 2025, Wednesday // 18:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria