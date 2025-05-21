Bulgaria is among 15 European countries supporting a call for the European Union to adopt a new strategy in pursuing peace in Ukraine, as reported by Politico. The initiative, led by Austria, is set to be outlined in a letter addressed to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. The letter, expected to be sent on Monday, emphasizes the need for Europe to broaden its diplomatic efforts by engaging with BRICS nations - including Brazil, India, and China - in an effort to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, speaking exclusively to Politico, underscored the urgency of forming a global coalition to secure a ceasefire. "We need a global alliance for a ceasefire. Ukraine has repeatedly expressed its readiness. Now it is up to Russia to halt its indiscriminate attacks. Europe must not stand aside. Together with partner states, we must escalate pressure and bring Russia to the negotiating table," she stated.

According to a draft of the letter seen by Politico, the signatories argue that the EU must renew and intensify its outreach to countries that maintain significant ties with Moscow. "It is timelier than ever to renew and intensify our engagement with global partners," the letter asserts. The letter suggests that countries maintaining close relations with Russia could be instrumental in exerting diplomatic pressure on the Kremlin to end the conflict.

The letter also calls on Kallas to spearhead a coordinated diplomatic effort within the EU and to include the matter as a priority discussion point in the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of considering the specific concerns of nations in the BRICS group to effectively address their reservations and potential roles in mediating the conflict.

As of the letter’s finalization, the initiative has gained the backing of Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Austria.

This diplomatic push comes as the war in Ukraine approaches its fourth year, with a recent peace summit in Turkey failing to yield concrete results. With Russia continuing its military offensive and some EU states advocating for unconventional approaches to end the conflict, Austria and other signatories argue that engaging with countries perceived as Moscow’s allies or those maintaining neutral stances may provide the leverage necessary to influence the Kremlin’s stance.

The move is not without controversy, as China and Brazil both recently demonstrated their closeness to Moscow during the Victory Day parade on May 9, where Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite such gestures, proponents of the EU initiative contend that only countries trusted by Russia can effectively exert influence and potentially broker a ceasefire or peace agreement.