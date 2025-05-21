15 EU Nations Urge Diplomatic Shift on Ukraine, Including Bulgaria

World » UKRAINE | May 19, 2025, Monday // 11:09
Bulgaria: 15 EU Nations Urge Diplomatic Shift on Ukraine, Including Bulgaria

Bulgaria is among 15 European countries supporting a call for the European Union to adopt a new strategy in pursuing peace in Ukraine, as reported by Politico. The initiative, led by Austria, is set to be outlined in a letter addressed to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. The letter, expected to be sent on Monday, emphasizes the need for Europe to broaden its diplomatic efforts by engaging with BRICS nations - including Brazil, India, and China - in an effort to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, speaking exclusively to Politico, underscored the urgency of forming a global coalition to secure a ceasefire. "We need a global alliance for a ceasefire. Ukraine has repeatedly expressed its readiness. Now it is up to Russia to halt its indiscriminate attacks. Europe must not stand aside. Together with partner states, we must escalate pressure and bring Russia to the negotiating table," she stated.

According to a draft of the letter seen by Politico, the signatories argue that the EU must renew and intensify its outreach to countries that maintain significant ties with Moscow. "It is timelier than ever to renew and intensify our engagement with global partners," the letter asserts. The letter suggests that countries maintaining close relations with Russia could be instrumental in exerting diplomatic pressure on the Kremlin to end the conflict.

The letter also calls on Kallas to spearhead a coordinated diplomatic effort within the EU and to include the matter as a priority discussion point in the upcoming Foreign Affairs Council meeting. Furthermore, it emphasizes the importance of considering the specific concerns of nations in the BRICS group to effectively address their reservations and potential roles in mediating the conflict.

As of the letter’s finalization, the initiative has gained the backing of Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Austria.

This diplomatic push comes as the war in Ukraine approaches its fourth year, with a recent peace summit in Turkey failing to yield concrete results. With Russia continuing its military offensive and some EU states advocating for unconventional approaches to end the conflict, Austria and other signatories argue that engaging with countries perceived as Moscow’s allies or those maintaining neutral stances may provide the leverage necessary to influence the Kremlin’s stance.

The move is not without controversy, as China and Brazil both recently demonstrated their closeness to Moscow during the Victory Day parade on May 9, where Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite such gestures, proponents of the EU initiative contend that only countries trusted by Russia can effectively exert influence and potentially broker a ceasefire or peace agreement.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, European, Ukraine, Kallas

Related Articles:

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'

In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Eurozone Accession: Economic Gains for Bulgaria, Not a Loss of Sovereignty - MEP Tsvetelina Penkova

MEP Tsvetelina Penkova emphasized that Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone is rooted in economic pragmatism rather than ideology

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgarian MEP Minchev Confirms Investigation in Huawei Corruption Case

Belgian authorities have officially requested that the European Parliament lift the immunity of several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:42

Bulgarian Writer and Teacher: One Hour of 'Virtues and Religion' Won’t Disrupt the Curriculum

Pampov also shared his perspective on the potential introduction of a weekly class on virtues and religion in the Bulgarian school curriculum

Society » Education | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:10

Trump Warns He May Abandon Ukraine-Russia Talks If No Progress Is Made

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is ready to withdraw from his efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

World » Ukraine | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 08:54

Eurostat: Bulgaria's Inflation Rises to 2.8% in April 2025, Ahead of Euro Adoption

In April 2025, Bulgaria's inflation rate reached 2.8% year-on-year, marking an increase of 0.3% compared to the same month in 2024, when it was 2.5%

Business » Finance | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 07:52
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump Warns He May Abandon Ukraine-Russia Talks If No Progress Is Made

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is ready to withdraw from his efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

World » Ukraine | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 08:54

No Ceasefire Yet: Putin Insists on 'Root Causes' in Call With Trump

Following a two-hour phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin maintained his refusal to agree to a full ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 21:03

Putin Does Not Want Peace, Aims to Seize 4 Ukrainian Regions by 2025

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is reportedly confident that his forces can secure full control of four Ukrainian Oblasts (regions) by the end of 2025

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:25

First Ukraine-Russia Talks in Over Three Years Stall Amid Unrealistic Russian Demands

The peace negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, held on May 16 in Istanbul, Türkiye, have been paused without reaching a ceasefire agreement

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2025, Friday // 17:17

Trump Says No Progress on Ukraine Until He and Putin Talk Directly

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin “as soon as we can set it up”

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2025, Friday // 15:19

Second F-16 Incident in Ukraine: Pilot Safe After Mid-Mission Ejection

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the loss of contact with an F-16 fighter jet during a combat mission in the early hours of May 16

World » Ukraine | May 16, 2025, Friday // 09:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria