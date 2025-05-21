Bulgarian Writer and Teacher: One Hour of 'Virtues and Religion' Won’t Disrupt the Curriculum

In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, writer and teacher Kostadin Pampov discussed his latest book of aphorisms, titled "What is Necessary, but No More." Pampov, who hails from Pazardzhik and holds a degree in philosophy, teaches in the secondary education system.

Reflecting on his work, Pampov expressed satisfaction that his aphorisms provoke thought and inspire readers to improve themselves. "If it is true that my aphorisms provoke reflection and make readers better, then I have achieved a significant goal," he said.

Pampov also shared his perspective on the potential introduction of a weekly class on virtues and religion in the Bulgarian school curriculum. According to him, such a subject would not overburden the curriculum. "One hour of virtues and religion per week will not disrupt the schedule," Pampov stated, adding that those criticizing the proposal are not sufficiently familiar with existing textbooks and curricula, which already contain information about religion in a general context.

While he clarified that he is not actively advocating for the subject’s introduction, Pampov noted that its inclusion would not be detrimental. "I don't necessarily want this subject to be introduced, but if it is, I don't believe the curriculum will suffer significantly. However, the effectiveness of such a course would depend on various factors - who will teach it, how the textbooks are written, and who will oversee the curriculum," Pampov explained.

