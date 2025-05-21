Unity and Heritage: Chicago’s Fourth Bulgarian Parade Draws Thousands (VIDEO)

For the fourth year running, Chicago hosted its annual parade celebrating May 24, the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture, gathering thousands of Bulgarian-Americans and their families, BGNES and BG VOICE reported. Organized by Elk Grove Village City Hall and the Bulgarian Consulate General in Chicago, the event brought together the community for a vibrant cultural display.

The parade kicked off sharply at noon, led by the youngest participants from the “Blue Bear” kindergarten, accompanied by standard bearers from the Bulgarian-American Police Association and official guests. Bulgarian Sunday schools, cultural centers, dance clubs, ensembles, and patriotic organizations from across the Chicago area marched proudly, carrying a large Bulgarian flag. The event drew over 3,500 attendees who joined to celebrate, watch the program, and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Consul General Svetoslav Stankov addressed the crowd, emphasizing that the celebration goes beyond a community gathering - it honors Bulgarian culture thriving far from home. He highlighted the significance of the Bulgarian alphabet, which holds the key to the nation’s enduring identity. Stankov also announced a major development for the coming academic year: the University of Illinois will introduce a Bulgarian language lectureship, a milestone for promoting Bulgarian culture and education in the U.S.

The parade’s program featured heartfelt performances by local talents. Children from the Bulgarian Educational Center “Knowledge” cheerleading squad opened the stage show, followed by appearances from noted Bulgarian actors Kamen Vodenicharov and Toncho Tokmakchiev. Popular singers Tatyana and Diana Jade, joined by saxophonist Zhivko Zhekov, entertained the audience with Bulgarian pop and folk music. Notably, Tatyana had just released her new folk album “From the Heart of Pirina” days before the event.

A special guest was Bogdana Shkumbova, Director of Education for Chicago Public Schools, who extended warm congratulations to Bulgarian educators. She praised their dedication to fostering curiosity, knowledge, and spiritual growth among students, highlighting their role in shaping a better future.

The day also included a Bulgarian festival organized by the Bulgarian Arts and Cultural Exchange, with food and drinks supplied by volunteers from the only Bulgarian Orthodox Church in the Chicago area, St. Sophia. The Women’s Club helped with the efforts, and all proceeds were directed toward the church’s mortgage payoff.

Families enjoyed various activities such as inflatable castles, a craft bazaar, and a business corner, making the event a true celebration for all ages. Launched in 2022 by Consul General Stankov and the Elk Grove Village mayor’s office, the parade remains the largest Bulgarian cultural event abroad, symbolizing the unity and pride of the Bulgarian community in America. Local and state officials attended to offer their support and congratulations, underscoring the parade’s growing importance in the Chicago area.