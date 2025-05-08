Earthquake Activity Persists on Greek Island of Euboea; Schools Remain Closed

The Greek island of Euboea continues to experience a series of earthquakes, with the latest tremor registering 4.6 on the Richter scale. This recent quake was notably felt even in Athens, underscoring the ongoing seismic activity in the region.

Within the last 24 hours, additional earthquakes measuring 4.5 and 3.7 have been recorded by the Institute of Geodynamics based in Athens. In response to the continuing tremors, authorities have ordered the closure of schools on Euboea, urging residents and visitors alike to remain cautious over the coming two days and to strictly adhere to official safety guidelines.

Damage from the quakes has been reported across the island, including cracked walls in buildings, though fortunately no injuries have been confirmed. According to the island’s mayor, more than 50 structures have sustained damage due to the ongoing seismic events.

Seismologists from Athens have arrived on Euboea to closely monitor the situation, as some experts warn that the fault line’s epicenter could soon trigger a stronger earthquake. Reinforcements have also been sent to Civil Protection teams working on the ground to manage the response and ensure public safety.

This series of quakes follows a powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 that struck the Aegean Sea on May 14, adding to concerns about further seismic instability in the area.