Earthquake Activity Persists on Greek Island of Euboea; Schools Remain Closed

Turkey’s Energy Ambitions in the Balkans Grow with Key Deals with Bulgaria and Romania
Turkey is advancing its energy strategy in the Balkans with new agreements aimed at deepening its influence in the region
The Greek island of Euboea continues to experience a series of earthquakes, with the latest tremor registering 4.6 on the Richter scale. This recent quake was notably felt even in Athens, underscoring the ongoing seismic activity in the region.
Within the last 24 hours, additional earthquakes measuring 4.5 and 3.7 have been recorded by the Institute of Geodynamics based in Athens. In response to the continuing tremors, authorities have ordered the closure of schools on Euboea, urging residents and visitors alike to remain cautious over the coming two days and to strictly adhere to official safety guidelines.
Damage from the quakes has been reported across the island, including cracked walls in buildings, though fortunately no injuries have been confirmed. According to the island’s mayor, more than 50 structures have sustained damage due to the ongoing seismic events.
Seismologists from Athens have arrived on Euboea to closely monitor the situation, as some experts warn that the fault line’s epicenter could soon trigger a stronger earthquake. Reinforcements have also been sent to Civil Protection teams working on the ground to manage the response and ensure public safety.
This series of quakes follows a powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 that struck the Aegean Sea on May 14, adding to concerns about further seismic instability in the area.
Nicusor Dan has been declared the winner of Romania's presidential election, securing 53.6% of the vote in the runoff against nationalist George Simion
North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski made it clear at a press briefing in Skopje alongside European Council President Antonio Costa that constitutional changes to include Bulgarians won’t happen without tangible progress from Bulgaria
The European Parliament (EP) has expressed disappointment over Serbia’s lack of progress in advancing EU accession negotiations
The Ploiești Court of Appeal has ruled to annul the decision of the Romanian Constitutional Court, which had previously invalidated the results of last year’s presidential election
Montenegro’s Minister for European Affairs, Majda Gorgević, reaffirmed in an interview with BGNES that Chinese investments do not threaten the country’s EU aspirations
During the "EU Meets the Balkans" forum in Sofia, North Macedonia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Zoran Dimitrovski addressed ongoing concerns surrounding his country's EU accession process
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase