Eurozone Accession: Economic Gains for Bulgaria, Not a Loss of Sovereignty - MEP Tsvetelina Penkova

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Eurozone Accession: Economic Gains for Bulgaria, Not a Loss of Sovereignty - MEP Tsvetelina Penkova

MEP Tsvetelina Penkova emphasized that Bulgaria's potential accession to the Eurozone is rooted in economic pragmatism rather than ideology, pointing to tangible benefits for Bulgarian citizens amid ongoing global economic challenges. Speaking on Eurocom TV's "EvroDikofF," she countered the notion that adopting the euro compromises national sovereignty, asserting that Bulgaria is already adhering to policies it has no direct say in due to its currency board arrangement.

"Bulgaria is not losing sovereignty but gaining it by actively participating in decision-making processes we are already following," Penkova stated. She stressed that the Eurozone represents economic stability, investment security, and monetary cohesion, all of which are critical for Bulgaria's economic trajectory.

Penkova cited examples from Croatia and Lithuania to underscore the positive economic impact of joining the Eurozone. Croatia saw a 20% wage increase within two years of adopting the euro, with wages in the transport sector doubling. Lithuania experienced a tripling of both minimum and average wages over nine years.

The MEP also addressed why some EU countries remain outside the Eurozone, including Poland, the Czech Republic, and Denmark. According to Penkova, Poland and the Czech Republic strategically maintain lower currency values to bolster export competitiveness, particularly in sectors like automotive. Denmark, however, has pegged its krone to the euro since 1999, continuing a policy of fixed exchange rates that began with the German mark in 1982.

"These countries leverage their national currencies as economic tools, but Bulgaria’s situation is different," Penkova noted. "We meet the criteria for Eurozone entry and are under a currency board that effectively limits our monetary policy options. For us, joining the Eurozone is the logical next step."

On the subject of President Radev's call for a referendum on the euro, Penkova said that while Radev holds respect in Brussels, his comments ahead of a crucial European Commission decision created uncertainty. "Our European partners needed assurances that the accession process would continue without disruption, and we provided that assurance," she added.

Penkova also stressed the importance of regulatory oversight to prevent price speculation and consumer exploitation during the transition to the euro. "Ensuring a fair and transparent currency changeover is vital," she said, emphasizing that BSP-United Left would act as a guarantor against potential market abuses.

Additionally, Penkova announced that she is organizing a significant conference in Brussels next week, featuring Bulgarian energy experts and representatives from Bulatom. The event has reportedly attracted considerable interest from European stakeholders, highlighting the recognized expertise of Bulgarian specialists in renewable energy and the broader energy sector. "Our experts have much to contribute, and Europe is paying attention," she concluded.

Source: Eurocom interview

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Penkova, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Five Ways Euro Adoption Will Strengthen Bulgaria Amid Global Uncertainty

In a world increasingly defined by unpredictability, structural shifts are replacing what once were seen as passing disturbances.

Business » Finance | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'

In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917

World » Southeast Europe | May 21, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria to Launch Large-Scale Military Drone Production Within Two Years, Says Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in Veliko Tarnovo that Bulgaria aims to start producing drones on a large scale within the next year and a half

Politics » Defense | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

President Radev Highlights Japanese Investments as Key to Bulgaria’s Growth and Innovation

Bulgaria and Japan have officially raised their relationship to the level of a “strategic partnership” during a ceremony at the Japanese Prime Minister’s residence

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05

Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail Possible in Western Bulgaria on May 21

On Wednesday, cloud cover will temporarily increase, starting from the western regions and gradually moving eastward

Society » Environment | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:02

Madara Rider and Bulgarian Saints to Feature on National Euro Coins

When Bulgaria officially adopts the euro, the national side of the coins in circulation will feature emblematic figures and symbols from the country’s history

Business » Finance | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 16:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria to Launch Large-Scale Military Drone Production Within Two Years, Says Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth Tomislav Donchev announced in Veliko Tarnovo that Bulgaria aims to start producing drones on a large scale within the next year and a half

Politics » Defense | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:32

President Radev Highlights Japanese Investments as Key to Bulgaria’s Growth and Innovation

Bulgaria and Japan have officially raised their relationship to the level of a “strategic partnership” during a ceremony at the Japanese Prime Minister’s residence

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05

Sofia Mayor Warns of Looming Waste Crisis Following the Recent Transport Crisis

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has issued a serious warning about an impending crisis potentially larger than the recent transport problems

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 15:46

Transport Unions Warn of New Strikes in Sofia: Funding for 2026 Still Unclear

The 15 million leva provided by the Council of Ministers to ease the transport crisis in Sofia will only cover the period until December 2025

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 10:14

Military Convoys Mobilize Across Bulgaria for Defender-25 Exercises

The movement of military personnel and equipment to the Koren training ground has begun in preparation for the Bulgarian Defender-25 military exercises

Politics » Defense | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 10:06

Bulgarian MEP Minchev Confirms Investigation in Huawei Corruption Case

Belgian authorities have officially requested that the European Parliament lift the immunity of several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs

Politics | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 09:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria