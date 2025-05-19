Ukrainian Railways Secures Deal for Bulgarian Locomotives

Business | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:06
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Railways Secures Deal for Bulgarian Locomotives @Express Service

Ukrainian Railways (Укрзалізниця), the state-owned railway company of Ukraine, has secured a deal to acquire 10 battery-powered locomotives from the Bulgarian manufacturer Express Service. The locomotives, of the ES3000 model, will be delivered over the next two years, marking the largest contract in Express Service’s history, according to the company based in Ruse.

Express Service shared that Ukrainian Railways first reached out shortly after the onset of the conflict, demonstrating remarkable foresight in planning for modernization and energy efficiency despite the challenges of war. "Imagine being so close to the frontline, and yet focusing on investments for the future - on cleaner air, on more efficient operations," a representative of the Bulgarian firm said.

The transaction is financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Express Service secured the contract over competitors from the USA, Germany, and Poland. One significant factor in the deal was Express Service’s readiness to provide locomotives with the 1520mm track gauge, a specification essential for Ukrzaliznytsia and one that typically presents challenges for European and global manufacturers.

"We are preparing to deliver the first two locomotives in two months," the company stated, adding that they will also provide training for Ukrainian railway staff in the maintenance and repair of the new equipment. "Energy savings will commence from day one of delivery," Express Service emphasized.

