Portugal Election: Centre-Right Coalition Emerges Victorious as Socialists and Far-Right Tie

The center-right AD-PSD/CDS coalition emerged victorious in Sunday’s legislative elections in Portugal, securing 86 parliamentary seats. Meanwhile, both the Socialist Party (PS) and the far-right Chega party tied with 58 seats each after all national votes were tallied.

The AD coalition’s total includes three MPs elected in the Autonomous Region of the Azores, where the coalition also includes the monarchist PPM, which garnered approximately 37,000 votes, representing 0.62% of the electorate.

Nationally, the AD – PSD/CDS coalition received 32.10% of the vote, with the Socialists obtaining 23.38% and Chega close behind at 22.56%. The gap between the PS and Chega amounted to 48,916 votes. However, with the results from the emigrant vote still pending, Chega could potentially surpass the Socialists in seat count. These results are expected to be announced on May 28.

In 2024, four MPs from the emigrant constituencies were elected: two from Chega, one from the Conservatives, and one from the Socialists.

The disappointing outcome prompted the resignation of Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos.

In terms of parliamentary composition, AD, IL (Liberals), and Chega together hold a two-thirds majority in the Assembly, controlling 156 seats out of 230, while four seats remain unallocated due to the pending emigrant vote count. This majority enables these parties to pass constitutional amendments and make key appointments, such as Constitutional Court judges and the ombudsman.

On the other side, PS and Chega each secured 58 seats. Adding the MPs from PSD, CDS-PP, IL, and PS brings the coalition’s total to 156, surpassing the 154-seat threshold required for a two-thirds majority.

Overall, the election results mark a shift in the Portuguese parliament. AD gained 10 additional seats, PS lost 19, and Chega gained 10 more compared to the 2024 election results. Meanwhile, the newcomer Juntos Pelo Povo (JPP), a regional party from Madeira, secured its first parliamentary seat with Filipe Sousa.

In the Azores, the PSD/CDS-PP/PPM coalition maintained its three seats, mirroring its 2024 performance. Collectively, the AD and its coalition partners now hold 89 seats, up from 79 in the previous legislature.