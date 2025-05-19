Israel to Allow Limited Food Into Gaza Amid Ongoing Military Offensive

Israel announced it will permit a "basic amount" of food into Gaza, aiming to prevent a starvation crisis after maintaining a 10-week blockade. The decision, made following recommendations from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), aligns with the need to support Israel’s renewed military campaign against Hamas.

The announcement came shortly after the IDF declared the start of "extensive ground operations" across Gaza. The blockade has prevented the entry of food, fuel, and medicine, raising growing concerns from aid groups about an impending famine affecting Gaza’s 2.1 million residents. Reports and footage have highlighted severe malnutrition, especially among children. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Israel to allow an "immediate, massive, and unhampered" flow of humanitarian aid into the territory.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office clarified that Israel would allow a limited quantity of food to enter Gaza to "make certain no starvation crisis develops," stressing that such a crisis would threaten the success of the ongoing military offensive, dubbed Operation Gideon’s Chariot. The statement also emphasized Israel’s intention to prevent Hamas from controlling the distribution of humanitarian aid.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF carried out strikes targeting several locations, including a hospital in northern Gaza. The strikes extended to southern Gaza’s Khan Younis and northern towns such as Beit Lahia and the Jabalia refugee camp, where rescuers reported casualties. According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 67 people were killed and 361 injured in the past 24 hours.

Residents in Khan Younis described dire conditions, with a woman telling the BBC of constant bombing and acute shortages of food, gas, and flour. The civil defence reported an attack on the al-Mawasi camp, a previously designated safe zone, resulting in 22 deaths and around 100 injuries. The Israeli army issued a broad evacuation order, warning that any area used for rocket launches would be hit hard, urging civilians to move immediately west to shelters in al-Mawasi.

The health ministry also confirmed that three public hospitals in northern Gaza are now out of operation amid intensifying airstrikes. Medical staff at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia reported that IDF tanks had surrounded the facility and fired at it. At the time, 55 people, including doctors, nurses, and immobile patients, were inside. After about 50 minutes, the military reportedly withdrew. The IDF said its troops were targeting "terrorist infrastructure sites" nearby.

Gaza’s health officials accused Israel of besieging the hospital and effectively forcing it out of service, noting no warnings or evacuation orders were issued before the attacks. Medics emphasized there were no military targets inside the hospital during the strikes.

Negotiations for a ceasefire continue in Qatar as Israeli and Hamas representatives try to reach an agreement. Israeli media quoted the prime minister’s office saying the Israeli delegation is exploring every option to secure a deal. Netanyahu’s demands reportedly include the release of all hostages, the exile of Hamas militants, and the disarmament of Gaza.

Mohammed Salha, director of al-Awda private hospital in northern Gaza, explained that the closure of the Indonesian Hospital affects their oxygen supplies and intensive care capacity. He also reported damage from a recent bombing near al-Awda that staff are trying to repair.

The latest hospital damage follows Israeli strikes on major medical centers in Khan Younis - the Nasser Medical Complex and European Hospital. Israel claims the latter harbored a Hamas command center and that a targeted strike hit senior Hamas figure Mohammed Sinwar.

Since Israel resumed strikes on March 18, following the collapse of a two-month ceasefire, thousands have died. The military states its campaign aims to achieve all war objectives, including freeing hostages and defeating Hamas. However, families of hostages warn of increased dangers due to ongoing operations, reporting worsened treatment including physical abuse and limited food for hostages.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, with Hamas-led attacks killing about 1,200 people in southern Israel and taking over 250 hostages. Currently, around 58 hostages remain in Gaza, with up to 23 believed alive. Meanwhile, more than 53,000 Palestinians have died in the ongoing Israeli military campaign.