Former US President Biden Confronts Serious Cancer Battle Amid Messages of Support

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, according to a statement released by his personal office on Sunday. The announcement came after Biden, 82, experienced worsening urinary symptoms and underwent a medical examination that revealed a prostate nodule. The diagnosis was confirmed last Friday, with a Gleason score of 9, indicating a highly aggressive cancer classified as Grade Group 5.

Despite the severity of the diagnosis, the statement noted that the cancer remains hormone-sensitive, a factor that may allow for more effective treatment options. Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment plans in consultation with his medical team.

Earlier reports had mentioned Biden being evaluated for a “small nodule” found on his prostate, raising concerns about his health. The news of his diagnosis follows months of speculation over his health, particularly after his underwhelming debate performance against Donald Trump in June 2024, which fueled discussions about his cognitive abilities.

Biden's personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, previously declared him “fit for duty” after a routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Center in February 2024, indicating no new health concerns at the time.

In a new book authored by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, the authors claim that Biden’s aides had expressed concerns about his health and physical condition as early as mid-2024, even discussing the possibility of requiring a wheelchair for public appearances. Biden’s wife, Jill, has since dismissed these accounts, asserting that her husband remained actively engaged in his work throughout his final year in office.

Despite the controversy surrounding his health, Biden has recently reemerged in the public eye, appearing with Jill Biden on ABC’s “The View,” where he refuted claims of cognitive decline and insisted he was still mentally sharp.

In response to the diagnosis, Trump, who was previously critical of Biden’s health during the 2024 campaign, expressed well-wishes to the Biden family on Truth Social, extending support for a swift recovery. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who assumed the Democratic campaign mantle after Biden exited the race, also conveyed her prayers and encouragement, calling Biden a “fighter.”

Medical experts have weighed in on Biden’s condition, emphasizing that while metastatic prostate cancer is serious, advancements in hormonal and chemotherapy treatments have significantly improved outcomes for patients. Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist unaffiliated with Biden’s care, noted that patients with advanced prostate cancer can still maintain a good quality of life depending on the treatment plan. Dr. Benjamin Davies, a specialist in urologic oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, stated that the spread of cancer to the bones is “very serious,” but newer treatments have extended patient longevity significantly.

The focus now shifts to Biden’s treatment plan, which is still under consideration. Dr. Brahmbhatt cautioned that some treatment options could potentially affect memory, mood, and overall quality of life, emphasizing the importance of a carefully calibrated approach.

Cancer has been a deeply personal issue for Biden, whose son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015. In 2016, then-President Barack Obama appointed Biden to lead a national cancer initiative aimed at accelerating research and improving patient outcomes. Biden later expanded the effort in 2022 under the “Cancer Moonshot” program, setting an ambitious goal to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

In light of the diagnosis, prominent political figures, including Obama and Hillary Clinton, expressed support for Biden, highlighting his longstanding commitment to cancer research. Obama acknowledged Biden’s efforts in advancing cancer treatment and expressed confidence in his resilience, while Clinton praised Biden’s dedication to combating the disease and sent her well-wishes for a full recovery.