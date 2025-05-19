Former US President Biden Confronts Serious Cancer Battle Amid Messages of Support

World | May 19, 2025, Monday // 09:12
Bulgaria: Former US President Biden Confronts Serious Cancer Battle Amid Messages of Support

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, according to a statement released by his personal office on Sunday. The announcement came after Biden, 82, experienced worsening urinary symptoms and underwent a medical examination that revealed a prostate nodule. The diagnosis was confirmed last Friday, with a Gleason score of 9, indicating a highly aggressive cancer classified as Grade Group 5.

Despite the severity of the diagnosis, the statement noted that the cancer remains hormone-sensitive, a factor that may allow for more effective treatment options. Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment plans in consultation with his medical team.

Earlier reports had mentioned Biden being evaluated for a “small nodule” found on his prostate, raising concerns about his health. The news of his diagnosis follows months of speculation over his health, particularly after his underwhelming debate performance against Donald Trump in June 2024, which fueled discussions about his cognitive abilities.

Biden's personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, previously declared him “fit for duty” after a routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Center in February 2024, indicating no new health concerns at the time.

In a new book authored by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, the authors claim that Biden’s aides had expressed concerns about his health and physical condition as early as mid-2024, even discussing the possibility of requiring a wheelchair for public appearances. Biden’s wife, Jill, has since dismissed these accounts, asserting that her husband remained actively engaged in his work throughout his final year in office.

Despite the controversy surrounding his health, Biden has recently reemerged in the public eye, appearing with Jill Biden on ABC’s “The View,” where he refuted claims of cognitive decline and insisted he was still mentally sharp.

In response to the diagnosis, Trump, who was previously critical of Biden’s health during the 2024 campaign, expressed well-wishes to the Biden family on Truth Social, extending support for a swift recovery. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who assumed the Democratic campaign mantle after Biden exited the race, also conveyed her prayers and encouragement, calling Biden a “fighter.”

Medical experts have weighed in on Biden’s condition, emphasizing that while metastatic prostate cancer is serious, advancements in hormonal and chemotherapy treatments have significantly improved outcomes for patients. Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist unaffiliated with Biden’s care, noted that patients with advanced prostate cancer can still maintain a good quality of life depending on the treatment plan. Dr. Benjamin Davies, a specialist in urologic oncology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, stated that the spread of cancer to the bones is “very serious,” but newer treatments have extended patient longevity significantly.

The focus now shifts to Biden’s treatment plan, which is still under consideration. Dr. Brahmbhatt cautioned that some treatment options could potentially affect memory, mood, and overall quality of life, emphasizing the importance of a carefully calibrated approach.

Cancer has been a deeply personal issue for Biden, whose son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015. In 2016, then-President Barack Obama appointed Biden to lead a national cancer initiative aimed at accelerating research and improving patient outcomes. Biden later expanded the effort in 2022 under the “Cancer Moonshot” program, setting an ambitious goal to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

In light of the diagnosis, prominent political figures, including Obama and Hillary Clinton, expressed support for Biden, highlighting his longstanding commitment to cancer research. Obama acknowledged Biden’s efforts in advancing cancer treatment and expressed confidence in his resilience, while Clinton praised Biden’s dedication to combating the disease and sent her well-wishes for a full recovery.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Biden, cancer, prostate, president

Related Articles:

In First Speech Since Leaving Office, Biden Accuses Trump and Republicans of Gutting Social Security for Tax Cuts

In his first public speech since leaving office in January, former U.S. President Joe Biden delivered sharp criticism of the Trump administration’s approach to the Social Security Administration

World | April 16, 2025, Wednesday // 10:05

Bulgaria's President at Delphi Forum: Europe Must Step Up to Face Global Uncertainty

At the Tenth Annual Delphi Economic Forum in Greece, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev expressed confidence that Europe is capable of addressing its current challenges and reinforcing its global role

Politics | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:41

Tasoulas Wins Greek Presidency with 160 Votes

Konstantinos Tasoulas has been elected as the new president of Greece

World » Southeast Europe | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:07

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Resigns to Avert Political Crisis

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Monday, February 10, stating that he was stepping down to prevent the political crisis that would follow his possible suspension by Parliament

World » Southeast Europe | February 10, 2025, Monday // 15:31

No Evidence Linking Espionage Detainees to Bulgaria's Political Elite, Says Presidency

The Bulgarian Presidency has dismissed claims made by Bulgarian citizens under investigation for espionage in the UK

Politics | January 31, 2025, Friday // 11:18

Rumen Radev Reflects on Eighth Year as Bulgaria's President, Highlights Key International Meetings

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev reflected on his eighth year in office, marking the third year of his second term, in a social media post accompanied by photos from his 2024 activities

Politics | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Trump Warns He May Abandon Ukraine-Russia Talks If No Progress Is Made

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is ready to withdraw from his efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia

World » Ukraine | May 20, 2025, Tuesday // 08:54

No Ceasefire Yet: Putin Insists on 'Root Causes' in Call With Trump

Following a two-hour phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin maintained his refusal to agree to a full ceasefire in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 21:03

15 EU Nations Urge Diplomatic Shift on Ukraine, Including Bulgaria

Bulgaria is among 15 European countries supporting a call for the European Union to adopt a new strategy in pursuing peace in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 11:09

Earthquake Activity Persists on Greek Island of Euboea; Schools Remain Closed

The Greek island of Euboea continues to experience a series of earthquakes

World » Southeast Europe | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:29

Putin Does Not Want Peace, Aims to Seize 4 Ukrainian Regions by 2025

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is reportedly confident that his forces can secure full control of four Ukrainian Oblasts (regions) by the end of 2025

World » Ukraine | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:25

Portugal Election: Centre-Right Coalition Emerges Victorious as Socialists and Far-Right Tie

The center-right AD-PSD/CDS coalition emerged victorious in Sunday’s legislative elections in Portugal, securing 86 parliamentary seats

World » EU | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria