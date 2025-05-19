Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Drops a Spot, Viktoriya Tomova Moves Up in Latest Tennis Rankings

Serbia: 'We Will Never Forget the Bulgarian Atrocities'
In the village of Ristovac near Vranja in southeastern Serbia, a ceremony was recently held in remembrance of what is referred to locally as the “Bulgarian atrocities” of 1917
In the latest ATP and WTA rankings, Bulgaria’s top tennis players experienced contrasting fortunes. Grigor Dimitrov dropped one spot to 16th in the men's rankings. The 34-year-old from Haskovo, who was scheduled to compete in the ATP 250 event in Geneva, has withdrawn and will next be seen in action at Roland Garros, where he is expected to be seeded.
Dimitar Kuzmanov fell 17 places to 287th. He narrowly missed out on qualifying for the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament in Hamburg, bowing out in the final round of qualifications. Nevertheless, he remains the first alternate to enter the main draw as a "lucky loser."
Among other Bulgarian men, Adrian Andreev is currently ranked 295th, while Petr Nesterov, who recently triumphed in Bucharest, sits at 456th. Ivan Ivanov, who claimed a title in Szentendre, is ranked 1051st and is set to add points from his recent victory in the next update.
At the top of the men’s standings, Jannik Sinner holds the lead, with Carlos Alcaraz in second place and Alexander Zverev in third.
In the women’s rankings, Viktoriya Tomova moved up one place to 60th and is now awaiting the draw for the French Open in Paris. Lia Karatancheva made notable progress, jumping 33 spots to a career-high 282nd position.
Other Bulgarian women in the top 500 include Isabella Shinikova at 345th, Gergana Topalova at 356th, Rositsa Dencheva at 439th, and Denislava Glushkova at 453rd.
At the summit of the WTA rankings, Aryna Sabalenka continues to lead the pack, followed by Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.
Simeon "Moni" Nikolov, son of Bulgarian volleyball legend Vlado Nikolov, made a significant mark in U.S. college volleyball by playing a key role in Long Beach's victory at the NCAA Championship
Bulgaria claimed the girls’ team title at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup
Stiliana Nikolova continued to shine at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Burgas
At a glittering ceremony held Thursday evening at Sofia’s Military Club, Olympic champion Karlos Nasar was honored as the “Man of the Year” for 2024
Grigor Dimitrov has withdrawn from the ATP 250 tournament in Geneva due to medical reasons.
Bulgarian tennis player Lia Karatancheva captured her maiden International Tennis Federation (ITF) women's singles title on Sunday at the W50 Indian Harbour Beach tournament in Florida, which featured a $40,000 prize pool.
Google Street View Cars Return to Bulgaria for Major Mapping Update
Housing Prices Soar in Bulgaria’s Major Cities as Demand and Supply Strain Increase