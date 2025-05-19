Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Drops a Spot, Viktoriya Tomova Moves Up in Latest Tennis Rankings

Sports | May 19, 2025, Monday // 09:09
In the latest ATP and WTA rankings, Bulgaria’s top tennis players experienced contrasting fortunes. Grigor Dimitrov dropped one spot to 16th in the men's rankings. The 34-year-old from Haskovo, who was scheduled to compete in the ATP 250 event in Geneva, has withdrawn and will next be seen in action at Roland Garros, where he is expected to be seeded.

Dimitar Kuzmanov fell 17 places to 287th. He narrowly missed out on qualifying for the main draw of the ATP 500 tournament in Hamburg, bowing out in the final round of qualifications. Nevertheless, he remains the first alternate to enter the main draw as a "lucky loser."

Among other Bulgarian men, Adrian Andreev is currently ranked 295th, while Petr Nesterov, who recently triumphed in Bucharest, sits at 456th. Ivan Ivanov, who claimed a title in Szentendre, is ranked 1051st and is set to add points from his recent victory in the next update.

At the top of the men’s standings, Jannik Sinner holds the lead, with Carlos Alcaraz in second place and Alexander Zverev in third.

In the women’s rankings, Viktoriya Tomova moved up one place to 60th and is now awaiting the draw for the French Open in Paris. Lia Karatancheva made notable progress, jumping 33 spots to a career-high 282nd position.

Other Bulgarian women in the top 500 include Isabella Shinikova at 345th, Gergana Topalova at 356th, Rositsa Dencheva at 439th, and Denislava Glushkova at 453rd.

At the summit of the WTA rankings, Aryna Sabalenka continues to lead the pack, followed by Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

