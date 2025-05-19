Poland’s Presidential Race: Pro-European Trzaskowski and Conservative Nawrocki Head to Runoff

World » EU | May 19, 2025, Monday // 08:58
Bulgaria: Poland’s Presidential Race: Pro-European Trzaskowski and Conservative Nawrocki Head to Runoff

Poland’s presidential race is heading to a runoff on June 1st, as liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative Karol Nawrocki emerged as the top contenders in the first round of voting. Trzaskowski, currently serving as the mayor of Warsaw and a prominent ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, secured 31.2% of the vote. Nawrocki, a conservative historian endorsed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, followed closely with 29.7%, according to an Ipsos exit poll.

Trzaskowski, known for his pro-European stance, has pledged to tackle abortion laws and reform the judiciary, aligning his campaign with Tusk’s Civic Platform (PO) party. Speaking to supporters in Sandomierz, he vowed to dismantle the current restrictive abortion law, promising, "On the first day after victory, I will start working very hard and I guarantee you a bill that will repeal this medieval law against abortion." He also emphasized his commitment to judicial reforms, asserting that Polish courts "will work faster and we will have certainty about judicial decisions."

Despite leading in the polls ahead of the vote, Trzaskowski’s final tally fell short of expectations, which had predicted a more decisive margin over Nawrocki. Now, he faces the task of consolidating centrist and center-left support, including from smaller coalition parties such as the Left and the conservative Third Way.

Karol Nawrocki, who was relatively unknown on the national stage before PiS backed his campaign, has capitalized on his party’s strong nationalist messaging and opposition to Tusk. Addressing his supporters in Gdansk, he warned against Tusk’s influence, claiming that the liberal coalition is seeking "total power in Poland." Nawrocki called on voters who supported far-right candidates Slawomir Mentzen and Grzegorz Braun, who collectively garnered more than 21% of the vote, to rally behind him in the runoff to prevent Tusk’s party from consolidating control.

Nawrocki’s campaign has also leveraged anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, a tactic that has resonated with parts of the electorate, particularly in rural and conservative areas. He has positioned himself as a defender of traditional values and a counterbalance to the pro-European and liberal policies championed by Trzaskowski.

While the presidency in Poland is largely ceremonial, the office holds significant veto power. With Tusk’s coalition lacking a parliamentary majority capable of overriding a presidential veto, the outcome of the June 1st runoff will play a critical role in determining the government’s ability to implement its reform agenda. Both candidates are now seeking to mobilize support from the electorate ahead of the decisive vote.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Poland, election, Nawrocki, Trzaskowski

Related Articles:

No Consensus Yet: Black Smoke Signals Unsuccessful First Vote in Papal Election

The first day of voting in the papal conclave concluded without the election of a new pope, as black smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel

World | May 8, 2025, Thursday // 08:30

Poland Urges Stronger Defense Spending as Presidents Duda and Radev Meet in Sofia

During a meeting in Sofia, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed security, defense spending, and economic cooperation

Politics | May 7, 2025, Wednesday // 16:19

Polish Businesses Call for Improved Bulgaria–Romania Connectivity

During his official visit to Warsaw, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev held a meeting with members of the Polish-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce

Business | April 29, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

US Withdraws from Vital Ukraine Arms Aid Base in Poland

The US Army Europe and Africa has confirmed the redeployment of its military personnel and equipment from Jasionka Airport in Poland

World » EU | April 9, 2025, Wednesday // 10:19

'Je Suis Marine': Global Right-Wing Leaders Condemn Le Pen’s Election Ban

Marine Le Pen has been barred from running in France's 2027 presidential election following a court ruling on an embezzlement case

World » EU | April 1, 2025, Tuesday // 15:00

Poland Gears Up for War: Training its Citizens for War

Poland is preparing for the possibility of war by embarking on a dramatic military expansion, underlined by a plan to train every adult male in the country for potential conflict

World » EU | March 27, 2025, Thursday // 15:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Portugal Election: Centre-Right Coalition Emerges Victorious as Socialists and Far-Right Tie

The center-right AD-PSD/CDS coalition emerged victorious in Sunday’s legislative elections in Portugal, securing 86 parliamentary seats

World » EU | May 19, 2025, Monday // 10:02

EU Scandal Alert: Von der Leyen’s Secret Pfizer Chats Exposed by Court Ruling

The European Union’s General Court has delivered a significant blow to the European Commission

World » EU | May 16, 2025, Friday // 10:07

Russian Fighter Jet Briefly Enters NATO Airspace Amid Estonian Interception of 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has accused a Russian fighter jet of violating NATO territory after the Estonian Navy attempted to intercept a tanker believed to be

World » EU | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 14:30

In His Inaugural Speech, Merz Pledges to Make the Bundeswehr the Strongest in Europe

In his inaugural speech as Chancellor, Friedrich Merz outlined a bold vision for Germany’s future, focusing heavily on strengthening its military and addressing the migration crisis

World » EU | May 15, 2025, Thursday // 07:42

Europe's Salary Landscape: Bulgaria Lags Behind with Sixfold Wage Difference

Wages across Europe show considerable variation, with substantial differences in both nominal salaries and cost of living. A useful indicator in assessing these disparities is the average adjusted full-time salary of employees

World » EU | May 13, 2025, Tuesday // 20:00

Brussels Refuses to Comment on Bulgaria's Euro Referendum as Convergence Report Progresses

The European Commission has refrained from commenting on President Rumen Radev's call for a referendum on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone

World » EU | May 10, 2025, Saturday // 14:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria