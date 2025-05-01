Romania Chose Europe: Nicusor Dan’s Victory Marks a Shift Away from Nationalism

Nicusor Dan has been declared the winner of Romania's presidential election, securing 53.6% of the vote in the runoff against nationalist George Simion, who received 46.4%. The announcement came after all election protocols were processed, confirming Dan's victory. The Bucharest mayor, running as an independent center-right candidate, has pledged to initiate discussions with all parties to form a new government.

Thousands of Dan’s supporters gathered in front of the city hall, waving Romanian and European Union flags in celebration. In his victory speech, Dan emphasized the unity and resilience of the Romanian people, urging them to work together for profound change in the country. He spoke of the strength of Romanian society and the desire for a more functional government, reduced corruption, and a stable economic environment. "When Romania faces difficult times, we must remember the strength of this Romanian society," Dan said, expressing gratitude for the support he received.

Despite the final results, George Simion initially refused to concede, claiming on social media and in his first public statement that he had secured 400,000 more votes than Dan. In his address, Simion declared himself the new president and insisted that the election was rigged. However, he later acknowledged Dan’s victory, congratulating him late Sunday night.

The electoral map revealed significant geographical divides. Simion secured the southern and eastern regions of Romania, while Dan won in Bucharest, Ilfov County, and the northwestern areas, where he was supported by the Hungarian ethnic community and major urban centers.

The election saw a higher-than-expected turnout, with 60.5% of eligible voters participating, a noticeable increase from the 53% recorded in the first round on May 4. The runoff was the culmination of a tumultuous political period, marked by the annulment of the previous presidential vote held in November and December 2024, a move that ignited widespread political instability.

President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria was among the first international leaders to congratulate Dan, posting his support on social media and expressing hope for continued cooperation between the two neighboring EU and NATO member states. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also extended their congratulations.

Addressing the crowd of supporters in Bucharest, Dan outlined his vision for Romania’s future, urging for unity and the inclusion of civil society in governance. He called for specialists to lead public policy efforts and emphasized the importance of integrating Romanians from the diaspora and neighboring countries into the political process. "My message to those who lost today is that we must build Romania together, regardless of political affiliations," Dan stated.

Meanwhile, Simion, who had earlier declared himself the winner, addressed his supporters with a defiant tone, calling the election a victory for the "humiliated Romanian people" and vowing to continue his political struggle. He claimed the victory as a mandate to restore a "democratic, Christian, and rich" Romania, expressing gratitude to the Romanian diaspora, which he had heavily courted during the final days of the campaign.

In a post-election development, Romania's foreign, interior, and defense ministries jointly accused Russia of attempting to interfere in the election through a coordinated fake news campaign on social media. A video circulated on Telegram and TikTok falsely alleged that French troops were wearing Romanian gendarmerie uniforms to intervene in the election. Romanian foreign ministry spokesperson Andrei Tarnea condemned the disinformation effort as an attempt to undermine public trust in the electoral process.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov also weighed in, revealing that his platform had been pressured by an unnamed Western country to suppress conservative voices in Romania, a request he refused. "Telegram will not restrict the liberties of Romanian users, nor will it block their political channels," Durov asserted.

Nicusor Dan’s victory is seen as a reaffirmation of Romania’s pro-Western orientation at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe. The EU and NATO have welcomed his election, viewing it as a stabilizing factor for Romania and the broader region amid ongoing economic and security challenges.